In UN speech, Cuba denounces Trump's 'energy blockade' and warns of grid collapse, economic war

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla slammed U.S. foreign policy, accusing the Trump administration of carrying out a "ruthless siege" and imposing an illegal "energy blockade" designed to suffocate the island's economy.

Speaking before world leaders, Rodríguez warned that international law and the fundamental principles of the UN are under "permanent attack" due to expanding global militarism and economic coercion. He cited an escalating series of hostile U.S. measures introduced since early 2026, which he characterized as an act of war aimed at forcing a humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

"Since January, 2026, this aggression has strengthened and become crueler and more dangerous, with the imposition of an energy blockade that, by resorting to intimidation and coercion, prevents any country from exporting fuel to Cuba — an equivalent to a naval blockade—which is classified by International Law as an act of war," Rodríguez said.

The Trump administration has been trying to force changes to Cuba’s political system by cutting off fuel to the island, leading to massive power outages that affect basic activities such as cooking, water supply, and internet and telephone service.

Millions of people have lost access to electricity as Cuba’s power grid has collapsed at least six times since the U.S. energy blockade began at the start of the year. The restrictions prevent Cuba from importing fuel needed to operate its thermoelectric power plants or replacement parts to maintain infrastructure that in many cases has become obsolete.

READ MORE: President Trump lambastes Cuba as 'failed state' in UN Assembly speech. Cuban delegation walked out

Rodríguez said other sanctions and commercial pressures have left more than 7,000 shipping containers stranded in international ports. These shipments, many of which contain critical medicines, medical supplies, and food paid for by private Cuban firms, remain unable to reach the island.

Rodríguez rejected Trump's claims about Cuba's demise, arguing instead that the U.S. is intentionally causing widespread civilian distress through economic warfare.

Trump delivered a scorching address to the U.N. on Tuesday when he branded Cuba an "absolutely failed state" and that the island's communist government "will fall" under mounting economic and geopolitical pressure. The Cuban delegation walked out during the speech.

Trump also declared that his administration is actively pursuing a "fundamental change" in Havana, revealing that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is deeply involved in diplomatic talks with the Cuban government.

Rodríguez warned the U.N. General Assembly that the international system is dangerously close to falling into "the law of the jungle," urging member states to reform and defend the United Nations before it becomes "an unrealized dream of great promises."

Rodríguez said Cuba is putting into place structural economic and social changes to adapt to foreign pressure while preserving its socialist model and national sovereignty.

He said Havana is open to diplomatic solutions with Washington.

"We have always been and we will continue to be ready to engage in a dialogue with the government of the United States to try to find a solution to bilateral differences, on the basis of responsibility, respect, sovereign equality, the observance of International Law, without any interference in the internal affairs of States and without preconditions," Rodríguez said.

Responding to questions from reporters on Saturday, Trump predicted "Cuba and the U.S. will make a deal" and that U.S. would not carry out a military attack on the island nation.

"I don't think we'll need the military," Trump said. "Cuba is failing very badly. We want to help Cuba. We want to open Cuba up to our people."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.