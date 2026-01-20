Standout exhibitions at this year’s Art Palm Beach include work by Sylvester Stallone

One of Palm Beach County’s premier art fairs returns for its 4th year, allowing fans to discover the heart of contemporary art through more than 80 international galleries.

Art Palm Beach brings collectors and creatives together around painting, sculpture, photography, and immersive works.

Show Director and Producer Kassandra Voyagis told WLRN one standout exhibition, from the Provident Fine Art gallery in Palm Beach, includes six decades of surreal and abstract work by legendary actor Sylvester Stallone.

“So there'll be a piece from every single decade,” Voyagis said. “So one from when he drew when he was 10 years old, one from when he was 20. So you can see his journey and his growth.”

Last month, President Donald Trump honored Stallone and others with medals as the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees.

Art Palm Beach at the Palm Beach County Convention Center runs from January 28 through February 1.

The fair features special exhibitions like DIVERSEartPB, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, which showcases large-scale, immersive themes and works that explore climate, resilience, and shared cultural and ecological concerns.

It features works by international artists such as Sung Min Jang (South Korea) and Ixchel Suarez (Miami).

A standout installation from DIVERSEartPB, “AGUAS” by Eugenia Vargas Pereira, is inspired by Palm Beach’s canals and waterways — the immersive installation exist in a darkroom-like spaces and water trays where images appear and fade, linking the waterways to memory and environmental vulnerability.

The fair also includes work by conceptual artist John Knuth. He creates large-scale fly paintings by feeding houseflies pigment-infused sugar water.

It’s a process he developed after last year’s devastating Los Angeles County wildfire destroyed his home.

“ He grows these flies from maggots. He brings them, he directs 'em, puts the paint, and you see incredible works of art with color that are created from the flies,” Voyagis said. “So this is why this is very conceptual, and this will actually be seen live at the fair."

"It's part of the unique programming we intentionally bring each year," she added.