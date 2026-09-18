© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami prepares for ‘Jam for Venezuela and Colombia’ benefit concert at The Underline on Saturday

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:56 PM EDT
The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park and urban trail, is joining Art House and Miami DDA to host a free benefit jam supporting communities impacted by earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia. On Saturday, September 19, Jam for Venezuela + Colombia brings an evening of live Latin music, culture and collective action to The Underline Urban Gym, as a special installment of the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series.
Courtesy
/
INGAGE
The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park and urban trail, is joining Art House and Miami DDA to host a free benefit jam supporting communities impacted by earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia. On Saturday, September 19, Jam for Venezuela + Colombia brings an evening of live Latin music, culture and collective action to The Underline Urban Gym, as a special installment of the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series.

A free Latin music concert to benefit earthquake victims in Venezuela and Colombia is happening Saturday at The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park and urban trail.

The "Jam for Venezuela and Colombia" concert is scheduled to run from The Underline Urban Gym from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the RSVP event aims to unite the South Florida community for an evening of music while supporting relief efforts for the disaster-stricken areas.

In late June, two back-to-back quakes devastated Venezuela, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 6,300 people. In August, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the western Colombia in August, killing hundreds of people, and damaging hundreds of buildings.

The relief concert in Miami is being presented through a joint partnership by the Levitt Family Foundation, The Underline, Miami DDA, and Global Empowerment Mission.

The lineup features prominent headliners and local talent, including Tony Succar, Aymee Nuviola, Paola Guanche, Javi G, Ivis Cequea, Marcela Cardenas, Mari Segura, Susana Rendon, Daniel "Dito" Reschigna of Sonora Tukukuy, Salvatore Creme, Juan Andres, Adelmo Cokis, and La Cokis Band. Live sets will also feature DJ V1FRO and DJ Bozito rounding out the bill.

Event organizers are making a final push for community engagement ahead of the weekend performances.

______

IF YOU GO
Jam for Venezuela and Colombia, a free benefit jam supporting earthquake relief efforts

WHEN: Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Underline Urban Gym | Nearest address: 700 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130 | Exit at Brickell Metrorail Station, Urban Gym is directly below

WHO: The Underline, Art House and Miami DDA, in collaboration with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

PUBLIC ADMISSION: Free and open to the public with RSVP via Eventbrite HERE

Concert goers are encouraged to make a financial donation, bring requested relief supplies and non-perishable items, and support participating food and beverage vendors. A percentage of food and beverage revenue from the event will go directly to relief efforts.

Tags
Arts & Culture Local NewsMiamiMiami-Dade CountyVenezuelaColombiaUnderline
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic