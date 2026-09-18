Miami prepares for ‘Jam for Venezuela and Colombia’ benefit concert at The Underline on Saturday

A free Latin music concert to benefit earthquake victims in Venezuela and Colombia is happening Saturday at The Underline, Miami's 10-mile linear park and urban trail.

The "Jam for Venezuela and Colombia" concert is scheduled to run from The Underline Urban Gym from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the RSVP event aims to unite the South Florida community for an evening of music while supporting relief efforts for the disaster-stricken areas.

In late June, two back-to-back quakes devastated Venezuela, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 6,300 people. In August, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the western Colombia in August, killing hundreds of people, and damaging hundreds of buildings.

The relief concert in Miami is being presented through a joint partnership by the Levitt Family Foundation, The Underline, Miami DDA, and Global Empowerment Mission.

The lineup features prominent headliners and local talent, including Tony Succar, Aymee Nuviola, Paola Guanche, Javi G, Ivis Cequea, Marcela Cardenas, Mari Segura, Susana Rendon, Daniel "Dito" Reschigna of Sonora Tukukuy, Salvatore Creme, Juan Andres, Adelmo Cokis, and La Cokis Band. Live sets will also feature DJ V1FRO and DJ Bozito rounding out the bill.

Event organizers are making a final push for community engagement ahead of the weekend performances.

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IF YOU GO

Jam for Venezuela and Colombia, a free benefit jam supporting earthquake relief efforts

WHEN: Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Underline Urban Gym | Nearest address: 700 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130 | Exit at Brickell Metrorail Station, Urban Gym is directly below

WHO: The Underline, Art House and Miami DDA, in collaboration with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

PUBLIC ADMISSION: Free and open to the public with RSVP via Eventbrite HERE

Concert goers are encouraged to make a financial donation, bring requested relief supplies and non-perishable items, and support participating food and beverage vendors. A percentage of food and beverage revenue from the event will go directly to relief efforts.