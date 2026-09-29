‘The Louies’ invites Miami filmmakers to apply for $100,000 in grants to tell their stories

Local storytellers in South Florida are getting a major boost as Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival opens applications for the third year of "The Louies," its signature documentary grant initiative.

Backed by $100,000 in direct funding, the program aims to champion Miami-based filmmakers by helping them capture the region’s rich, complex history and vibrant culture for the big screen.

It was created in partnership with the Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation. The program is entering its third cycle with expanded backing. Joining as a new major partner this year is the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Applications officially opened Sept. 28 and will run through Nov. 6.

Miami Film Festival Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival "The Louies" logo.

“The Louies were created to champion Miami documentary filmmakers and help local stories reach the big screen,” said James Woolley, executive director of MDC’s Miami Film Festival, in a statement. “With the Knight Foundation joining the Wolfson Family Foundation, we can continue giving filmmakers the funding, resources and visibility they need to bring these stories to audiences.”

The $100,000 pool will be shared among six Miami-based filmmakers across three tiers:

— Feature Documentary ($50,000): A single grant awarded to create a professional-quality film of 50 minutes or longer.

— Short Documentary ($10,000 each): Three awards for short films spanning eight to 12 minutes.

— Finishing Fund ($10,000 each): Two grants aimed at helping filmmakers complete feature-length documentaries currently in post-production.

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Beyond cash awards, all recipients are given unlimited access to the Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives at MDC — home to more than 35,000 hours of video and 23 million feet of historical film.

Grantees are also guaranteed the opportunity to premiere their finished projects at a future edition of the festival.

During the 43rd Miami Film Festival in April, three inaugural Louies recipients debuted their films to acclaim, including Rachelle Salnave’s feature Dual Citizen, Jayme Kaye Gershen’s short The Floor Remembers, and Symone Titania Major’s Under the Mango Tree.

“My grandmother Lynn believed Miami’s stories should be preserved and shared,” said Randi Wolfson Adamo, trustee of the Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, in a statement.

The program honors the legacy of Louis Wolfson II, whose family founded Wometco Enterprises and Miami’s first TV station, WTVJ.

Originally established in 1989, the initiative was reimagined in 2024 to encourage creative integration of archival media with contemporary storytelling.

“Miami is full of powerful stories and talented filmmakers who bring a distinct perspective to the communities they call home,” said Kristina Newman-Scott, VP/Arts at Knight Foundation. “Knight Foundation supported The Louies because it creates meaningful opportunities for local filmmakers to develop their work, reach audiences, and ensure that more of Miami’s stories are told by the people who know them best.”

Applicants must be Miami-Dade County residents aged 18 or older.

A virtual information session is scheduled for Oct. 13, with winners announced in January 2027 ahead of the 44th Miami Film Festival in April.