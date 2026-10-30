Tower Theater returns to Miami Dade College's stewardship

Miami Dade College is making its long-awaited return to Little Havana's film scene, just in time for the centennial anniversary of one of Miami's cultural landmarks.

On Nov. 1, the City of Miami will transfer management of the historic Tower Theater on Calle Ocho back to the college, following a "breakup" in 2022 that sparked protests from local filmmakers and movie buffs.

" We're getting the keys to Tower Theater. It's been a long time coming," said James Woolley, executive director of the Miami Film Festival from Miami Dade College.

The college plans to re-open the theater in mid-January and return to a regular film screening schedule. Before then, MDC will hold a block party celebration to commemorate the Tower Theater's 100th anniversary on Dec. 10.

READ MORE: City of Miami now uses Tower Theater for 'events,' frustrating supporters

Miami Dade College previously managed the city-owned theater for 20 years, showing daily screenings that often included Spanish-language and international films as well as hosting annual film festivals at the century-old venue. That working relationship came to a halt, however, when the city declined to renew MDC's management agreement, effectively taking the reins away from the Tower's longtime stewards.

The city commissioner for Little Havana at the time, Joe Carollo, initially sought to turn the theater into a museum commemorating the attempted Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961. When the veterans of Brigade 2506 declined the offer, Carollo said the theater would become a welcome center for Little Havana and show international arts programming.

In the time since that schism, the Tower Theater was open for events for only a fraction of the year, and movie programming was minimal compared to prior years.

With the election of new City Commissioner Rolando Escalona and Mayor Eileen Higgins late last year, the divide between the city and the college came to an end. The pair sponsored legislation to return management of the theater to MDC this past January.

"MDC brings years of experience operating this theater and a longstanding commitment to the arts and historic preservation. We look forward to working together to preserve this landmark and support its next chapter," Higgins said.

The transfer will take effect on Nov. 1, and the college will have a five-year lease with multiple options for renewal. The Tower Theater will be closed for renovations until the new year, as the college performs renovations and installs new screens and equipment.

" We'll be opening The Tower with two screens with daily programming. Coral Gables Art Cinema is opening their second screen as soon as they can get their construction completed, and O Cinema is opening three screens in Little River," Woolley told WLRN. "So we see this as one of the great cities in the country for momentum in independent film. It is so exciting."