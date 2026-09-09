Summits tackle the growing concerns around economic development, affordability in South Florida

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Miami is more expensive than New York when comparing living expenses.

Two summits in the region want to push the conversation of employment and affordability in South Florida. From increasing workforce development in the underserved region of South Dade — to helping the middle class through an ever-changing work landscape.

South Miami-Dade County is home to over 5 underserved communities the county has targeted for economic improvement. Earlier this month, the county's employment arm, Career Source South Florida, held the South Dade Workforce Employer Engagement Summit.

Rick Beasley, president and CEO of Career Source South Florida , told WLRN he isn’t sure why businesses overlook south Dade, but he wants to bring more attention and employment opportunities to the region.

“ You have the air base there that through the initiatives of, Mayor [Daniella Levine] Cava and Congressman Carlos Gimenez, as well as the EDC [Economic Development Center] of South Dade, ensuring that that base doesn't close and bringing in, new jobs and opportunity,” Beasley said. “That's why aerospace and aviation is important, particularly for the South Dade area.”

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One service Beasley highlighted at the summit includes Miami-Dade’s 'first source ordinance' agreement.

“When they’re contracting here in Miami-Dade County, if they bid out and get services, they have a first source ordinance agreement that says that the residents of Dade County must have the first opportunity for employment,” he said.

The Middle Class Summit, a bi-annual event hosted by the Opportunities Industrialization Center of South Florida, takes place this week. This year’s theme is “Imagine. Innovate. Elevate” and will focus on finding ways to ease the pressure on South Florida’s middle class workforce.

Newton Sanon, the president and CEO of the center, told WLRN four things are affecting the middle class the most: artificial intelligence and the evolving workforce, affordable housing, healthcare access, and the systems that determine long-term economic advancement.

Sanon believes that local and state governments are crucial parts of this conversation.

“Strategically, I made the decision to have our summit on the heels of general and midterm elections because you have elected officials of all kinds of areas of expertise, and some may or may not have the deep expertise around economic mobility and workforce development,” he said. “Yet, they’re in the seats. And so we thought it was fitting to partner with government.