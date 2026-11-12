The Underline celebrates its completion after eight years of construction

The nonprofit Friends of The Underline organization hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the Underline’s multimodal trail after eight years of construction.

The project’s goal was to repurpose 10 miles of space under the track of the Miami Metrorail system into about 120 acres of linear public recreation space. It features playgrounds and gathering spaces, dog parks, event venues and direct access to eight Metrorail stations, plus connections to local bus routes and trolleys.

The Underline was funded through a public-private partnership combining local, state and federal government investments with private grants managed by Friends of The Underline. The trail was named after Kenneth C. Griffin, who Friends of The Underline said provided extraordinary philanthropic support for the project.

The transportation and public works department says that the Underline will serve 107,000 residents within a 10-minute walk, provide access to public transportation to one university, 24 schools, two hospitals, three urgent care facilities, four major malls and over 10,000 businesses.

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