Helicopter crashes off Key Biscayne killing one, injuring two

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

A helicopter crashed off Bill Bags Cape Florida State Park killing one person and injuring two others, Key Biscayne Fire Chief Joe Fernandez said Wednesday.

At 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to the scene along with City of Miami Fire Rescue and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson.

The two surviving victims, both men, were transported by boat and ground before being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is leading the multi-agency response but the National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that it is investigating the crash.

The helicopter involved was a Robinson R44 II series, which is a 4-seater.

“Preliminary information indicates it was a photography flight,” an NTSB spokesperson told the Independent in an email.

Aerial video from local TV stations helicopters show a dive team on scene near the crash site.

Witnesses said at least three helicopters and several rescue boats were responding to the park.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

