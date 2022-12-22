Judge dismisses case challenging Velez's eligibility to Broward school board - on technicality

A judge has tossed out a lawsuit against Rod Velez that alleged he’s not eligible to be sworn in to the Broward County School Board because of a felony conviction.

Now Velez has told WLRN he intends to be sworn in late Thursday morning, at the board's Kathleen C. Wright building headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. A constitutional law expert had warned that if if he does not take the seat by Dec. 22, it might allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick a new member.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

Following a hearing on Wednesday, Judge Fabienne Fahnestock dismissed the case brought by Velez’s competitor, Marie Murray Martin, for a technical reason — stating that the kind of legal complaint Martin filed was improper. Martin, who lost to Velez by about 5% of the vote, represented herself in the lawsuit but did not show up for the hearing.

In her legal filings, Martin urged the judge to block Velez from taking the District 1 school board seat, saying Velez cannot legally be sworn in because his right to hold office has not been restored through the state Board of Executive Clemency .

Judge Fahnestock did not weigh in on the substance of Velez’s argument. His attorneys claim he is eligible to be sworn in because he has the right to vote, and that the right to hold office is an extension of that.

“We've cited substantial case law from the U.S. Supreme Court on down, from the founding of this country to date, that show that the right to vote and the right to hold office are interrelated, connected rights,” said attorney Richard Burton.

“They are derivative rights. They are linked rights. In some regard, they have been considered by courts and by people in the founding of this country to be the same right — the right of the ballot.”

Fahnestock said it was not an appropriate venue for her to weigh in on the arguments around Velez’s eligibility, because Martin did not use the proper legal path for lodging her complaint.

Robert Jarvis, who teaches constitutional law at Nova Southeastern University and is not connected to the lawsuit, says that under the Florida Constitution , Velez faces a deadline of Dec. 22 to be sworn in, which is 30 days after his colleagues took the oath of office.

Velez wasn’t sworn in with the other new board members on Nov. 22 because he didn’t want to potentially commit a crime by falsely swearing he’s eligible.

That stance has since been undermined by the arguments made by his attorneys asserting that he’s eligible after all because the right to vote and the right to hold office are linked.

If Velez isn’t sworn in, Jarvis says the seat can be considered vacant and Gov. Ron DeSantis can appoint a replacement. Asked after the hearing if he was planning a swearing-in ceremony for Thursday, Velez said “possibly”.