Is your student's Broward County school potentially closing? The district wants to hear from you

As it prepares for another round of school closures due to declining enrollment, Broward County Public Schools wants feedback from families. It has planned to host seven community meetings this month, in which residents can air their concerns and present ideas for the schools' futures.

This school year, the district opened with 11,358 fewer students compared to the 2025-26 year, costing the district about $100 million. Broward County Public Schools has 60,000 empty seats districtwide.

The meetings are open to everyone and hosted in schools throughout the county. All meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed at becon.tv/redefining.

The locations, dates and schools are:



Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Everglades High School in Miramar. The schools to be discussed are Dolphin Bay, Silver Lakes, Sunset Lakes elementary schools and Glades Middle School.

Thursday, Sept. 10. at McArthur High School in Hollywood. The schools to be discussed Hollywood Park and Oakridge elementary schools.

Monday, Sept.14 at at Coral Springs High School. The schools to be discussed are Coral Springs and Forest Glen elementary schools.

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Lloyd Estates Elementary in Fort Lauderdale to discuss Lloyd Estates.

Thursday, Sept. 17 at Banyan elementary in Sunrise to discuss Banyan.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 is at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines to discuss Walter. Young Middle School.

Thursday, Sept. 24 at Dillard High school in Fort Lauderdale to discuss William E. Dandy Middle School.

READ MORE: Ten schools could close next year in Broward County. What to know

Under the proposal before the School Board, these are the changes under consideration for the 2027-28 school year:

Bayan Elementary in Sunrise. Students would be reassigned to Discovery and Village elementary schools.

Coral Spring Elementary in Coral Springs. Students would be reassigned to Eagle Ridge and Parkside elementary schools.

Silver Lakes Elementary in Miramar. Students would be reassigned to Glades K-8 school.

Dolphin Bay Elementary in Miramar. Students would be reassigned to Glades K-8 school.

Hollywood Park Elementary in Hollywood. Students would be reassigned to Boulevard Heights and West Hollywood Elementary schools. Maybe others.

Lloyd Estates Elementary in Oakland Park. Students would be reassigned to Cypress Elementary in Pompano Beach and Oakland Park Elementary.

Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood. Students would be reassigned to Dania and Colbert elementary schools.

For Forest Glen Middle in Coral Springs, one option is to close it and make the elementary schools in its feeder pattern K-6 schools and Coral Springs High would be expanded to serve 7-12. Another option would be to grow Forest Glen Middle into a K-8 and close one or two of the surrounding elementary schools.

Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines. Students would be reassigned to Pines 6-12 and Silver Trail middle schools as one option; another option would be Charles Flanagan High, which would be reconfigured as a 6-12 school.

William E. Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale. Students would be reassigned to Parkway middle in Lauderhill or, as a second option, to Dillard High 6-12.

Sunset Lakes Elementary in Miramar would be reconfigured as a K-8 school, but it is not currently considered for closure.

Through past closures and layoffs of 1,000 staff members, the district has saved more than $100 million, according to superintendent Howard Hepburn.

There’s a chance the list grows by another handful of schools, as some board members advocated for adding more schools to the list.