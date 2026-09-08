'A new dawn': New Miami-Dade school superintendent lays out priorities amid financial challenges

A week since becoming the chief of Miami-Dade County schools, Rafael Villalobos on Tuesday passionately pitched his vision for the district to local leaders and educators.

Despite the challenges the district faces — a concerning enrollment decline, the heated competition with private and charter schools and a budget deficit — Villalobos spoke in cadence of speech reminiscent of a veteran teacher's rhythm leading a class and an assertive presence on stage. His message came through loud and clear: Class is in session, so pay attention.

He delivered his message at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, which was packed with some 300 people. The crowd greeted the superintendent of the nation's third-largest district with loud applause as he promised a commitment to strengthening public education.

" There's a simple belief that will guide this superintendency," Villalobos said. "When we strengthen a student, we strengthen a family. When we strengthen a family, we strengthen a neighborhood. And when we strengthen our neighborhoods, we strengthen our Miami-Dade County. And when communities like ours grow stronger, guess what? America grows stronger."

Villalobos, 54, was selected in July after a months-long search. He previously served as the South Region superintendent and in prior education roles, including as principal and teacher in Miami-Dade County Public schools.

He hit the ground running on his first day on the job, announcing a pause on the assessment and review of more than two dozen schools facing possible closure, a cost saving move for schools that are under-enrolled and, as a result, don't receive as much funding to maximize academic and extracurricular programs.

READ MORE: On his first day, Miami-Dade superintendent hits pause on school closures, consolidations

After the installation ceremony, he told reporters he has "begun to consolidate central office."

"Because, if we're doing it at the school sites, we should also be doing it at the central office, because all of our dollars have to go back into our schools," he said. "So it's a consolidation of district, central staff and schools.

The administrative staff changes are expected to save the district more than $1 million, the Miami Herald reported.

School board members, who direct the superintendent, attended, except Dorothy Bendross Mindingall.

Board chair Mari Tere Rojas, who introduced him on stage, said Villalobos is "a true product of our home-grown talent" and brings an "extraordinary depth of knowledge, and perhaps most importantly, a deep personal connection to our school district and to the mission of public education."

In addition to graduation rates, artificial intelligence, adult learning and workforce preparedness, Villalobos also highlighted the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot asking voters to renew the value tax supporting operations, teacher pay and student safety and security.

"That decision belongs to the voters of Miami-Dade County," Villalobos said. "What belongs to us is the responsibility to continue educating our students, supporting our employees, keeping our schools safe and remaining accountable to the families [and] communities that we serve."

An A-rated school district, Villalobos wants the success to keep up and continue spreading under his leadership.

" To me, this is not a job — it's a calling. A calling to build upon all that we have accomplished together and to lead Miami-Dade County Public Schools into the next chapter," he said. "But it's not about one person. It's about the mission."

Against the backdrop of a photo of the sun rising over the Miami skyline and a text added "the future begins together" over it, Villalobos told the students, teachers and parents that it's a new dawn in the district. And he's "feeling good."

