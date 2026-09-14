Coral Springs school could be renamed after the late Nancy Metayer

A middle school in Coral Springs might soon be named after the late Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer.

Metayer was a prominent Florida Democratic Party leader, an environmental scientist and a champion for environmental justice and disaster relief across the state. She was the city's first Black and Haitian American female commissioner.

She was found dead in her home in March. Her husband was charged with murder in the first degree for the crime and tampering with physical evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.

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On Tuesday, the Broward County School Board is expected to give the superintendent the green light to begin the process to rename Sawgrass Middle School in her honor. Name options, however, have not been proposed.

"Vice Mayor Metayer was deeply involved with Sawgrass Middle School and its school community, building meaningful relationships with students, families, educators, and staff and supporting efforts that helped students thrive," the agenda item reads.

"Naming Sawgrass Middle School in her honor would recognize her lasting contributions to the community and create a meaningful legacy that reflects the values she championed throughout her life — education, service, environmental stewardship, and care for others."

Over the summer, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz introduced a bill to rename U.S. Postal Service facility at 3255 NW 94th Avenue as the “Nancy Metayer Post Office Building.” The bill is waiting for a vote by the full House.

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