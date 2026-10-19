Some Broward schools will begin offering free menstrual products for students

Free menstrual products will be offered in student restrooms in seven Broward County schools starting this school year.

The Broward County School Board unanimously voted to pilot a program making products available in the students-designated bathrooms with a dispensary that holds pads and tampsons.

Currently, access to menstrual hygiene products varies by school. One school may offer them at the clinic and another at the front office, for example.

The initiative was an effort by organizations PRISM, Youth Action Fund and Promote Her, Period.

“What started years ago as a simple question, ‘Why aren’t there free period products in school bathrooms?’ grew into a collective movement to demand change, expand access and promote her, period,” said Anaya Andre, founder and executive director of Promote Her, Period, an organization dedicated to expanding access to free product distribution in needed areas.

The schools where the program will be tested haven’t been chosen yet. Considerations like demonstrated student need, existing student health and a school's capacity to implement and sustain the program will influence the decision.

"This pilot program reflects our commitment to supporting the well-being, dignity and academic success of every student,” said School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi. “By providing access to essential feminine hygiene products during the school day, we are helping ensure students can remain focused on learning and fully participate in their educational experience."

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In 2023, Florida passed a law authorizing school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available, at no charge, in schools.

The School Board didn’t establish how much funding will go to the program, but deputy superintendent Angela Fulton said the cost for each dispensary unit can range between $200 to $500, “depending on the size and how much product you want it to hold.” It would also approximately hold 50 tampons and 50 pads.

“ When considering planning out this pilot program, I would like to not only do different socioeconomic backgrounds of the schools, also grade configurations,” said member Rebecca Thompson. “If we could try the 6-12 and then try a traditional high school — I think we should try this in various different environments, but also different delivery mechanisms, whether that is a dispenser or a basket."

Screen capture from Broward County Public Schools Youtube channel. Arisa Porter address the School Board of Broward County.

The program will also collect data on usage, costs and implementation to help inform decisions about potential expansion districtwide. At the conclusion of the pilot, the superintendent will report findings, including utilization rates, financial impacts and recommendations for potential expansion or permanent adoption.

Female students wearing pink shirts took turns addressing the Board at the Oct. 13 meeting, sharing stories about feeling trapped when they realize they don’t have a pad or tampon on them when they start menstruating in school.

“ As a swimmer and a student athlete, I know that something as natural as a period should never keep someone from participating in what they love,” said student Arisa Porter, a senior at American Heritage High School in Plantation. “Having tampons readily available in school bathrooms would mean one less barrier between students and their education, athletics and everyday lives.”