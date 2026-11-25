A week after being sworn-in to the Miami-Dade County School Board following re-election, Roberto Alonso has filed his resignation letter and is eyeing a state legislative seat.

Alonso was first elected to the School Board in 2022 and this month won another four-year term. But he’s giving up his seat with the intention to run as a Republican candidate for Florida House of Representatives’ District 111, which includes parts of Hialeah Gardens, Hialeah and Doral.

Alonso did not immediately respond to WLRN for comment.

In his resignation letter to the county’s supervisor of elections office, he said being on the board “had been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

He plans to remain on the board until April 5, 2027.

“In the months ahead, I remain committed to serving our students, families, and educators while continuing to earn our community's trust and support for the opportunity to represent them in the Florida House of Representatives,” Alonso wrote in the letter, which was filed on Tuesday.

Who comes next?

Alonso has represented District 4 on the board ever since he was elected in 2022. He’s been an advocate for school choice and parental rights, as well as responsible artificial intelligence education for students.

READ MORE: Florida school vouchers could expand even more as Education Commissioner pushes to remove cap

“Our ultimate goal should be to provide a better education for every child,” Alonso told reporters at a recent education technology showcase in Hollywood. “Irrigardless of what school they go to, whether it be a private, a charter or a traditional school.”

His departure creates the opportunity for Gov.-elect Byron Donalds to hand-pick Alonso’s replacement. School Board Chairman Danny Espino and Maria Bosque-Blanco were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Alonso, Espino and Blanco are some of the conservative-leaning members on the board, which, in its official capacity, is an apolitical body. Alonso is also the Vice Chair of the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees.

With more than four months left before he leaves the school board, there’s still time to decide who would replace Alonso. With his inclination to collaborate with charter and private school leaders, it’s likely Donalds would pick someone with the same priority.

Donalds championed education bills during his time as a state lawmaker. His wife, Erika , has been on a yearslong quest to “break the public school monopoly.” She owns a virtual reality education company and founded an organization that helps families and educators launch and grow their own schools of choice.

The governor-elect has not publicly weighed in on the matter.

The Donalds couple was at the same Hollywood event as Alonso earlier this month.

There, the governor-elect said that no matter what happens in the coming years with traditional public school closures that are already in the works, public schools are "not going anywhere."

Courtesy / Florida House of Representatives website State Rep. David Borrero, R-Doral

" They're gonna be with us for a very, very long time," said Donalds. "They have a lot of the infrastructure. They're embedded in communities all through the state."

District 111

Alonso is looking to replace Republican state Rep. David Borrero for District 111. Barrero is running for state Senate District 39 since the seat’s holder, fellow Republican Bryan Ávila, was elected as lieutenant governor with Donalds.

Miami entrepreneur Tony Diaz is running for District 111 as well.

The primary election is scheduled for Jan. 26, and the general election will follow on April 6, one day after Alonso’s last day on the School Board.

