COMMENTARY It's understandable that Haiti welcomes Nayib Bukele's military help against its gang plague. But getting hooked on his Salvadoran dictatorship model would spell democratic disaster.

I’ll be the first to offer condolences for the three Salvadoran soldiers killed last Friday during an operation against Haiti’s terrorist gangs.



They were part of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s deployment of 2,500 troops to help end horrific gang rule in Haiti — a mission, as I wrote last week, whose purpose I can support.



But something else happened Friday in Haiti whose purpose I can't stomach: We saw the first sign of the country’s “Bukeleization,” which I also warned last week could very well be a toxic spin-off of El Salvador’s anti-gang offensive there.



The interim Haitian government announced that it had struck a deal with El Salvador — which today means a deal with Nayib Bukele — to build three prisons in Haiti, presumably modeled after maximum-security Salvadoran lockups like the notorious CECOT.

READ MORE: We can root for Beowulf Bukele against Haiti's Gang Grendel — without forgetting he's a dictator



The CECOT is a shrine to the mano dura, or iron fist, that Bukele’s used to crush El Salvador’s own gang plague.

It doubles as a symbol of Bukele’s dictatorship — the “world’s coolest" dictatorship, he says — which has also smashed his country’s democratic institutions, jailed dissidents and tossed 2% of El Salvador’s population behind bars, with little or no due process.



For a lot of Latin American and Caribbean governments dealing with the region’s chronic violent crime pain, the addictive prescription Bukele’s pushing — martial law and order — is the opioid du jour, more popular than Purdue Pharma-peddled Oxycontin in the Rust Belt.



Now Haiti is lining up for its first hit.



The martial law and order Bukele’s pushing is more popular than Purdue Pharma-peddled Oxycontin in the Rust Belt. Now Haiti's lining up for its first hit.

And Haiti watchers, myself included, fear it could lead to yet another dictatorial dystopia there, if and when the country’s powerful gangs are finally subdued.



Like several Latin American security officials before him, Haitian Justice Minister Patrick Pélissier came away from a visit to El Salvador this month, including a tour of the CECOT, convinced that the Bukele Barbiturate is just the medicine for Haiti.

Salvador Melendez / AP Alleged gang members are prosecuted in a controversial mass trial at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, April 23, 2026.

Institution suffocation



But consider how much weaker, and vulnerable to suffocation, Haiti’s democratic and judicial institutions are than even El Salvador’s were before Bukele pressed pillows over their faces.



Then consider the authoritarian temptations that the administration of prisons in the style of the CECOT — which every international human rights group with a website has condemned for torture and other abuses — will flash before whomever wins Haiti’s next presidential election.



The euphoria that comes with arbitrary prosecution and incarceration, à la El Salvador, is an inevitable gateway to narcotics like, say, thug-forcing inconvenient journalists into exile, or trashing your constitution so you can set yourself up as president for life.

Isn't that right, President-For-Life Bukele?



Yes, the safer streets that Salvadorans are walking have led to more than 90% approval for Bukele. But how long will that last if he fails to address the cavernous socio-economic potholes that helped create El Salvador’s gang crisis in the first place?



The same question does and will apply to Haiti.



Its next president can summarily convict, imprison and torture every Haitian man, woman and political enemy he or she decides to label a gang criminal, as Bukele has done. But the Haitian Creole hosannas of “Viv Prezidan An!” (Long Live the President!) will grow a lot softer if the country’s education levels remain in the dungeon, too, as they do in El Salvador.



So if there’s such a high risk of Bukeleization in Haiti, why would I still salute a Salvadoran military mission there to help defeat the gangs?



For starters, while I’ve long been a critic of deploying militaries to fight narco-cartels — soldiers make bad, ineffective drug cops — I believe they’re useful when criminal organizations morph into terrorist armies that tacitly declare war on an entire nation.



That’s the Merriam-Webster definition of Haiti’s heavily armed gangs — whose decade-long campaign of mass murder, rape, kidnapping, hijacking, village-burning and refugee displacement is Caribbean Khmer Rouge.



For that reason, as haunting as the prospect of Bukeleization is, it’s hard to fault Haitians for taking to the streets recently to cheer Bukele’s troops and chant his name.



The rest of the international community has given them comparatively little to cheer or chant for.



That could change now with the launch of a multinational Gang Suppression Force in Haiti.



Still, if Bukeleization is ultimately victorious in Haiti, victory over Haiti’s gangs will be pyrrhic.

