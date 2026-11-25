An effort by the Florida Legislature to lower errors in a food security program appears to have had the opposite effect — a trend that could reverberate in the near future.

Preliminary error rates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — SNAP — have been on the rise, recent reports obtained by the Phoenix show.

To help lower the state’s SNAP error rate, the Legislature in 2026 agreed to direct $4 million to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to hire a vendor and use AI to ferret out fraud.

The Legislature also required the state to submit monthly reports to the House and Senate disclosing the latest error rates.

The September DCF document shows the unofficial error rate through March 2026 was an average 14.49%.

The October DCF report shows the error rate through April climbed to 14.52%.

And the November report shows the error rate through May climbed to 14.61%

DCF is the state agency charged with determining eligibility for programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

DCF was directed by Sept. 1 to hire a vendor “capable of providing large-scale analyses of eligibility determinations using machine learning, identifying and correcting erroneous determinations, identifying root causes of erroneous determinations, and recommending operational improvements to avoid future errors.”

The Phoenix asked DCF whether it had hired a contractor but the agency did not respond. But, according to the October DCF report the agency inked a deal with Executive Information Solutions on Sept. 11.

Payment error rates measure the accuracy of each state’s eligibility and benefit determinations and include overpayments as well as underpayments.

Snapshot of SNAP

SNAP is the nation’s largest nutrition assistance program, accounting for about 69% of federal nutrition assistance spending in fiscal year (FY) 2025.

There were 2,219,639 Florida residents on SNAP in July 2026, a near 6% drop from June enrollment, while July enrollment fell by 22% from July 2025, when 2,849,239 residents received food benefits.

The data, updated last month, show 1,256,484 households received SNAP benefits, down more than 7% from June and nearly 22% from July 2025.

Gov.-elect Byron Donalds says the state is doing the work necessary to get waste and fraud out of that system, a mandate under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) he supported in Congress.

That is the “prudent, common-sense thing that not just Florida but every state in the nation should be doing,” Donalds told reporters in South Florida earlier this month.

Donalds said his mother received food assistance for a time when he was a child. “It was the old food coupons, not the card that you have today. We want to make sure that people who do need those benefits get them.”

Eliminating fraud, he said, will help make sure that “people who do need resources get those resources and they get them efficiently and in the time that they need them.”

OBBBA changes

OBBBA, President Donald Trump’s signature tax reduction bill, reduced federal funding for Medicaid, the safety net health care program for the poor and disabled, by about $1 trillion over the next decade. It reduced SNAP by about $187 billion.

The SNAP reduction is accomplished by requiring states to pay more administrative costs, to 75%. The increased commitment means a $50 million annual increase in costs to the state.

The Legislature included $38 million in recurring general revenue in the current-year budget that covered the costs from Oct. 1 — the start of the federal fiscal year — through June 30, 2027, the end of the state’s fiscal year.

DCF has included a request for an additional $12.6 million in its legislative budget request for state fiscal year 2027-28 to cover the administrative costs.

Federal cost reductions also are accomplished by putting states with high SNAP error rates, such as Florida, on the hook for costs of the food benefit beginning October 2027. That means any funding for the costs of the food would need to be included in the budget the Legislature works on next year when it meets in regular session.

Specifically, under the OBBBA, states with error rates below 6% won’t have to contribute to the costs of the food. Cost sharing is required for higher error rates:

States with error rates between 6% and 8% will be required to contribute 5% of the costs.

States with between 8% and 10% error rates would be required to cover 10% of the costs.

States with error rates above 10% have to contribute between 15% and 25% of the costs of the food.

Preliminary error rates are calculated monthly but aren’t finalized until June.

States can use 2025 or 2026 error SNAP error rates when determining their cost share requirements. Florida’s official error rate for 2025 was12.97%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The error rate is so high that, under the federal law, Florida could be on the tab for 15% of the costs of the food.

Based on previous spending, that could be up to $1 billion.

DCF’s FY 27-28 legislative budget request touches on the potential of having to cover the costs of food and includes a nominal $1 placeholder.

OBBBA does, though, temporarily delay cost-sharing for states with error rates greater than 13.3%.

If Florida’s final error rate for 2026 exceeds 13.3%, the state wouldn’t be required to contribute to the costs of food until fiscal year 2030, something the state’s most recent Long Term Financial Outlook notes.

In the just-completed organizational session of the Legislature, there was no talk from legislative leaders about the potential financial obligation.

“This is something we’re going to have to continually talk about,” Sky Beard, Florida director of No Kid Hungry, told the Phoenix. “If we do not qualify for the delayed implementation, it is a this-coming session, this-coming budget, issue.”

More time

Florida may have been tossed a lifeline.

The USDA on Friday issued guidance that allows states to recalculate their SNAP error rates, a move that may help states with high SNAP error rates, such as Florida, lower their potential financial contributions for the program going forward.

The revised guidance came after a federal court ruled in September that states weren’t given enough time to comply with the changes the federal law made to the SNAP program.

The ruling did not undo the changes Congress made to the program in its 2025 tax and spending law, H.R. 1, including a provision requiring states with higher payment error rates to cover part of the cost of benefits beginning Oct. 1, 2027, or the start of federal fiscal year 2028.

The case centered around a 120-day grace period intended to give states time to put new SNAP rules in place without mistakes counting against their payment error rates, according to the Virginia Mercury.

The USDA treated that period as beginning July 4, 2025, the day the law was enacted. However, according to the ruling, the agency did not issue its first implementation guidance until Aug. 29, 2025. It waited another two months to tell states how to handle changes to noncitizen eligibility.

That left states one day under USDA’s timeline to make those eligibility changes. A subsequent memo, issued Nov. 14, told states the grace period had already expired, the Virginia Mercury reported.

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai opined that states could not reasonably be expected to implement federal changes before the government told them how to do it. In his ruling, the judge vacated the deadline in USDA’s guidance and ordered the agency to give states 120 days after issuing an implementation memo, along with adequate notice of when changes must be made.

This story includes reporting from the Virginia Mercury, which is part of States Newsroom.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

