'So vague and ambiguous': Fort Lauderdale's African American library braces for Florida's anti-DEI law

A cultural center in Fort Lauderdale's historic Sistrunk neighborhood looks set to cancel or rebrand events celebrating the African diaspora due to Florida's anti-DEI law, which comes into force in 2027.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1134 into law. Beginning Jan. 1, it will limit how local governments can spend public money on certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) is among many organizations in South Florida taking evasive action after finding themselves in the crosshairs of the bill.

It is one of the few specialty libraries in the U.S. focused on African, African-American and Caribbean history. The collection holds more than 1 million items and has held more than 38 exhibits since its opening in 2002.

The library is also a valued part of the community, hosting a variety of events its staff fear could be branded as DEI initiatives — leading to blowback not just to themselves.

"That in itself would make us a target and make our elected officials a target, and we don't want that," said Luwando Wright, president of Friends of AARLCC, a philanthropic group supporting the center. "We want to make sure that we are following the lines of the law, but also continuing to provide stellar programming to our community that deserves it."

It means they have already planned to cancel or change some county-supported events, such as their annual Kwanzaa celebration.

“ We recognize historic people in our community that exemplify and promote the various pillars of Kwanzaa, and we started a recognition program last year that we were very excited about,” she said. “But due to the new implementation of the new law, the county, meaning AARLCC, can no longer support it.”

READ MORE: Florida’s 'anti-DEI' bill casts shadow over Miami Beach Pride month plans

Events that are tied to federal holidays won’t have to be adjusted, such as the library’s Juneteenth event. However, Wright doesn’t know how many events they’ll have to rebrand due a lack of clarity.

“ The bill is so vague and ambiguous, you really don't know what is allowable and what is not allowable,” she said. “There is vagueness, there is ambiguity, and it's all under working with the administration, with the county to see, ‘Is this allowable?’… and waiting on guidance from the county to determine whether or not our programming meets that threshold.”

With an expected loss of county funding, Wright and AARLCC will have to rely more on the community’s support. Their 24th Annual Honoree Luncheon takes place on Oct. 31

The event celebrates 24 years of the library, and those who exemplify community service.

“ But most importantly, it is a fundraising opportunity for us to continue to support the programming here at AARLCC and our plans effective Jan. 1,” Wright said.