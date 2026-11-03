South Florida voters renew school funding referendums for teacher salaries, school safety

The voter-approved property taxes that have sustained teacher pay, school safety and mental health resources for eight years were renewed a third time in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Election Day.

First passed in 2018, the region’s voters have obliged in approving it every four years. It had overwhelming support when it was renewed in 2022.

Leading up to Election Day, South Florida school superintendents ran voter information campaigns making a case for how the measure has provided a strong financial cushion to hundreds of thousands of students, teachers and parents.

“ It is because of [voters] that our communities, our neighborhoods, our society and ultimately our country continues to be the best in the world,” said Miami-Dade County superintendent Tuesday night at a watch party. “It is because of education.”

The tax in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties levies a one-mill ad valorem property, or the assessed fair market value of the property. One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value, which could be $300 per $300,000, for example. All three districts are among the largest in the nation by student enrollment.

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Here’s a look at what that funding supports in each district:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

District officials estimate the referendum could draw $500 million annually. Voters renewed it, with 82% of votes at the time of publication.

At a watch party in Miami Senior High School, Villalobos, United Teachers of Dade President Antonio White and school board member Luisa Santos were thrilled over the result.

Villalobos said he “definitely did not expect” more than 80% approval, “but I'm not surprised that our voters understand the importance of education… Miami-Dade County continues to produce the highest quality student and the highest quality human being.”

The referendum generates more now than it did in 2018 when voters approved it. From 2018 to 2022, it generated about $232 million a year for four years in Miami-Dade County. It now stands to generate more than double that.

While 88% of the collected tax from the referendum is solely for teacher salaries, 12% goes to the district’s police department.

“ It's also a testament to the voters of this county that they know that not only will their children be educated in a manner that's above and beyond… but they know that they will be protected while they're being educated,” said Alejandro Palacio, school police lieutenant.

Broward County Public Schools

In the second largest district in the state, 67% of voters voted to renew at the time of publication.

"Today, voters overwhelmingly affirmed their trust in Broward County Public Schools and recommitted to investing in world class talent, student safety and well-being with the highest percentage of voter support since the first referendum passed in 2018," said Howard Hepburn, Broward County superintendent.

"We believe our community recognizes the return on its investment, reflected in our three consecutive A ratings and three years with no D- or F-rated schools."

"When our schools win, our entire community wins," he added.

Broward County Public Schools estimates $358 million coming annually from the referendum, beginning in the 2027-28 school year. The School Board set a budget of $4.7 billion for the current year.

Nearly 90% of that money is dedicated to compensation supplements for teachers and other eligible staff. It also supports 224 mental health professionals and nearly 400 school safety personnel.

Nearly $2 million supports the wearable panic-buttons staff wear on their person in case of emergencies requiring immediate response.

Palm Beach County

In Palm Beach County, the referendum was renewed with 77% of votes at the time of publication.

“Thank you, Palm Beach County, for your strong support of our public schools,” said Superintendent Mike Burke in a statement. “For the third time since 2018, our community has voted to invest in our teachers, our students, and the safety of our schools. We do not take that trust for granted.”

Burke warned that about 900 teachers in schools choice programs would lose their jobs and teacher pay would drop $8,000 annually if the referendum failed.

The referendum generated $361.4 million in revenue for Palm Beach County schools in fiscal year 2026.

The referendum in the Palm Beaches also supports arts programs.

Districts say they need the referendum. Why?

The state has long underfunded school districts, creating obstacles to meet student needs.

Florida places among the bottom 10 states for how much they spend per student, according to the latest report by the National Education Association.

For the school year that ended in 2025, Florida spent — on average — $13,487 per student. The nationwide average is $17,619 .

The dramatic decline in enrollment in South Florida school districts has meant less state funding.

“Outside of the legislative process, a referendum is the School Board’s only option to continue generating these funds,” reads the Broward website to inform voters about the property tax renewal.

Revenues from the tax are shared among district-operated schools and eligible charter schools.

