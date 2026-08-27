Army Corps to elevate another 3,200 homes under latest Miami-Dade storm plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed spending $4.5 billion to continue storm-proofing communities around Biscayne Bay from hurricane flooding.

Last year, Congress authorized the first phase of the Back Bay plan after officials agreed to break the massive project into phases. That called for spending $2.7 billion to elevate 2,100 residential buildings and flood-proofing another 400 structures including hospitals, schools and fire stations that are considered critical during storms.

This second phase calls for elevating another 3,200 residential buildings and 275 buildings. The Corps, which splits the cost 65-35 with the county, hopes to send it to Congress by 2028.

The Corps has scheduled public workshops on the plan early next month. On Sept. 1, a meeting will be held at the William F. Dickinson Community Center in Homestead, 1601 N. Krome Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Another meeting will be held the following night at the same time at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1074 NW 3rd Ave. in Overtown. A public webinar is scheduled for Sept. 9. More details are available here.

READ MORE: Army Corps agrees to redo billion-dollar plan to fortify Miami-Dade against storm surge

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.