Art and science are having a party in the Everglades

Interested in the Everglades, art and science? Also, shenanigans? All three are on the agenda for the second annual Miccosukee Arts and Science Symposium on Oct. 2.

“ We may tell the story differently. We may look at things differently, but I think we're all looking at the same thing just from our own unique perspectives,” said poet Houston Cypress, whose Love the Everglades Movement organized the event to combine the arts and science to help the Everglades story.

Included on the daylong roster at the Miccosukee Casino and Resort: talks by traditional and contemporary artists about their work; discussions with Everglades scientists on building science and creating trust; and a panel on alternative economies with local and international art groups.

There will also be field trips to the swamp, a fashion show and dance party. Haitian filmmaker Dudley Alexis’ new documentary Edge of Hope will be screened, followed by a discussion between Alexis and tribal activist Betty Osceola.

”Art and science are two sides of the same coin. They both originate from a place of wonder, creativity, asking questions, and seeking to understand truths,” said Kevin Cunniff, the tribe’s chief sustainability officer. “In the end, it is about trying to interpret information and experiences.”

Sessions begin at 9 a.m at the casino at 500 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miami, FL 33194. Some will be presented in Spanish. For more information or make a reservation, go to the Symposium’s eventbrite posting.

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