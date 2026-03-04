Miami’s Circle of Brotherhood wants county commissioners to apologize following funding feud

The Circle of Brotherhood, a non-profit violence prevention organization, is seeking an apology from the Miami-Dade County Commission following a feud last year over funding with one of the commissioners that was eventually settled amicably.

“We are not at war with anyone,” said 59-year-old Lyle Muhammad, executive director of the group. “We are defending ourselves from attacks.”

Muhammad and the Brotherhood group members gathered outside the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami to urge the commission to take action.

The Circle of Brotherhood is a group of mostly Black men focused on addressing community issues such as gun violence and poverty. It trains “peacemakers” to work in local schools and neighborhoods to prevent conflicts, mentor youth, support grieving families, and mediate disputes in areas affected by recurring violence.

The feud with Miami-Dade District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon stemmed from a dispute over funding that was settled in January 2025 when the commission voted to suspend all county funding for the Circle of Brotherhood.

The commission reversed its decision on Feb. 4, 2025, after county officials found the organization and a related charity largely in compliance with grant rules dating back to 2021.

The initial vote on Jan. 22, 2025, came after Hardemon said he felt threatened when more than a dozen supporters attended a commission meeting seeking additional funding.

“When I saw some of the activity that was rolling in front of this dais, I recognized gang activity,” said Hardemon, a criminal defense lawyer, following the Jan. 22, 2025, meeting. “What should we do to organizations that take the time to threaten elected leaders in our community?”

Muhammad and members of the brotherhood said those comments mischaracterized their supporters’ presence and unfairly portrayed the organization.

The group denies any wrongdoing, saying supporters were exercising their right to speak during public comment.

Hardemon did not respond to emailed and phone requests for comment by WLRN.

In an interview with the Miami Herald after the Feb. 4, 2025, meeting, Hardemon declined to specify what he viewed as the threat that prompted his proposal to cut off tax funding for the nonprofit.

The funding appeared to be resolved last year, but Muhammad, of the Circle of Brotherhood , said Tuesday he wants the commission “distance themselves, at least from [Hardemon's] comments."

"These men and women are owed an apology," Muhammad said.

If the commission fails to take action, Muhammad said the Circle of Brotherhood plans to file a complaint with the Florida Ethics Commission and the Office of the state's Chief Inspector General, according to a written statement by the group.

The Brotherhood group has lost a large portion of federal funding in the past year. It was among nearly 400 community-based organizations nationwide that received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice that their federal grant funding would be terminated immediately .

Despite some national support, the Brotherhood's paid staff has dropped from 50 members to just 10.

“We're still crippled,” said Muhammad. “I haven't been able to bring back our reentry team, where staff who help men and women returning from prison reintegrate into our communities. I haven’t been able to hire back our wellness team, which are a component of violence intervention and prevention.”

