Andy Thomson is officially declared the new mayor of Boca Raton

After a nail-biting recount, Andy Thomson has officially been declared the new mayor of Boca Raton.

Thomson edged out his opponent, Mike Liebelson, by just five votes.

The recount tightened things even further. After election night, Thomson led by six votes, but a machine recount reduced that margin to just one before a final manual count confirmed his narrow victory — 7,572 to 7,567.

Meanwhile, Boca Raton voters made a clear statement on development, overwhelmingly rejecting the controversial Boca One project, which Thomson had opposed.

Liebelson may still challenge the results, but for now, Thomson is set to lead the city.

READ MORE: Election Results: Boca mayoral race recount, Lake Worth Beach amendments impacting public spaces fail

