DeSantis receives bill renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump

The Legislature on Monday sent Gov. Ron DeSantis 11 bills, including one to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

The bill (HB 919) also preempts local governments from changing the names of “major commercial service airports,” including Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

READ MORE: What to know about the Florida bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport for Trump

The vote was 25-11 in the Senate and 81-30 in the House, both along party lines with Democrats opposed.

Other bills sent to DeSantis include “Missy’s Law,” a measure (HB 445) requiring courts to hold a criminal convicted of or who pleaded no contest to a violent or sexual crime without letting them out on bond.

The bill was spearheaded by Attorney General James Uthmeier. It’s named after Missy Mogle, a 5-year-old Tallahassee girl allegedly killed by her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, and mother, Chloe Spencer, in 2025. Daniel Spencer was free on bond for soliciting sex from a minor when Missy was killed.

DeSantis has 15 days to act on the bills.

