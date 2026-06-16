Miami-Dade commissioners clears way for funding mental health center and fixing PortMiami fuel issue

The Miami-Dade County Commission cleared two major hurdles Tuesday in approving funding to jumpstart a long-delayed mental health diversion center and voting to secure a critical fuel facility vital to PortMiami’s economic future.

The pair of resolutions had been held up in legal negotiations and committee meetings as Miami-Dade's government received mounting calls from residents to make a decision on issues facing Miami's vulnerable people and economy.

Mental health diversion center

The county has now finally reached an agreement to fund a mental health center in the city of Miami meant to treat people suffering from mental illnesses and divert them from the county's jails and prisons.

READ MORE: Miami mental health center 'losing money and credibility' as county delays funding vote

The center has been a project two decades in the making, as Miami-Dade voters in 2004 approved its creation by referendum. The facility was built and ready to open its doors 2024, but lacked funding to actually operate.

Commissioners argued for months in committee meetings as the county administrators developed a plan for wraparound services to address mental illness and substance abuse issues that cause vulnerable people in Miami-Dade to end up chronically incarcerated.

Commission Chairman Anthony Rodriguez, who pushed back on several proposals for the center despite expert claims that delaying a vote was costing the county money and credibility, introduced the item that passed unanimously Tuesday with a few additions to the original proposal:



The inclusion of an outpatient treatment center to better keep track of patients.

A commitment to treating substance abuse issues as well as mental health problems.

Independent oversight of the center by Jackson Health System.

The county will now enter into an agreement with the nonprofits Westcare Foundation and The Advocate Program to operate the center for a combined $31 million, plus estimated operating costs of about $14 million. The funding will last for a three-year term with the option to renew the agreement for an additional two years. The funding comes in part from Miami-Dade's share of settlement money between the state of Florida and opioid manufacturers.

"There are no words that can really express how happy I feel. I'm glad we were able to come together to help those who can't help themselves," said Quanda Dupree, a board member of Miami PACT, one of several advocacy organizations that have fought for months to push the mental health proposal over the finish line.

The mental health center was the brainchild and personal project of retired Miami-Dade County Judge Steven Leifman — a longtime and influential advocate for mental health and criminal diversion.

Miami-Dade County Judge Steven Leifman (right) hugs Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book (left) following a vote to fund the mental health prison diversion center.

"He's killed all of us softly with his love and compassion for others. Judge Leifman, thank you," said Commissioner Marleine Bastien from the dais.

PortMiami fuel facility future

At the same meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted to acquire a fuel facility on the wealthy enclave of Fisher Island that's been at the heart of a contentious battle with residents and a Chicago-based developer.

The fuel facility, which is close to 100 year sold, serves ships at the county-owned PortMiami, but does not belong to Miami-Dade. Last year, the property was bought for $180 million by Chicago-based HRP Group, which planned to build luxury condo towers and demolish the fuel tanks.

This move sent the county into a panic as it threatened to hamstring the port, which is one of Miami-Dade's main economic drivers.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced earlier this month that her administration would seek to take the land by eminent domain after months of negotiations with the developer.

Now, commissioners have empowered the mayor to take "any and all" actions necessary to take the property using Seaport Revenue Bonds — not money from the county's general fund. The county's appraisals for the property value range between $25 million and $430 million. The lower-end estimate takes into account a restrictive covenant on part of the land that requires it be used as a fuel farm and not for any other purpose.

Roberto Perez, president of HRP Group, told WLRN in a written statement his company opposes the seizure, which he attributes to the county failing to take action in a timely manner.

"HRP will aggressively fight this unconstitutional seizure of our property and we will build One Fisher Island. The only question now is how much of the public's time and money the Mayor is willing to waste to obscure the numerous poor decisions her administration and the County have made for decades," Perez wrote.

The controversy surrounding the fuel facility contributed to the early retirement of the mayor's deputy, Jimmy Morales, and former Seaport Director Hydi Webb. Webb's replacement, Frederick Wong, resigned less than a week after becoming interim director.