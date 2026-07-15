Broward Sheriff's Office to continue policing Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office and the city of Pompano Beach have renewed their law enforcement agreement.

This follows months of back and forth over whether the city should cut ties with BSO and start its own police department. A major factor in the debate is the cost of BSO’s contract with Pompano Beach.

BSO policing currently costs the city about $65 million, and is set to increase to $71 million in the next fiscal year. But city leaders have determined that creating a new police force would cost about $145 million.

Other Broward County cities have also considered parting ways with BSO. In January, Deerfield Beach voted to part ways with BSO after 35 years with the agency.

Pompano Beach has signed off on a 3-year contract with BSO.

City leaders said it will take time to develop a plan for its own force. In the meantime, BSO can continue to police the area.

BSO has patrolled Pompano Beach for 27 years.

READ MORE: Broward approves study to explore cutting ties with BSO fire rescue

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