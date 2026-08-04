A look at the Democratic candidates running in Florida’s 24th Congressional District

Three days after U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson insisted word of her pending retirement was a “crazy rumor,” the eight-term Florida Democrat announced she wouldn’t seek re-election — triggering an immediate cascade of candidates seeking to succeed her.

Seven Democratic hopefuls are vying to represent Florida’s 24th Congressional District, one of just four liberal bastions left in the state after Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the behest of President Trump, and the Legislature redrew the state’s political lines.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade voters come out as in-person early voting begins

Florida’s new map could net Republicans as many as four seats on top of the 20 out of 28 they already control.

The mid-decade redistricting remade a range of districts but the historically Black-dominated CD 24 remains largely unchanged — still deep blue, covering a swath of northern Miami-Dade and parts of southern Broward counties.

Here are the candidates:

Shevrin Jones

A state senator from Miami Gardens, Shevrin Jones has represented parts of Miami-Dade in the Legislature since 2012 and became Florida’s first openly LGBTQ state senator after his 2020 election to that chamber.

A former chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Jones was set to become Senate Minority Leader in 2028 before he resigned his seat to pursue Congress.

He’s either leading or tied for first among most polls for the race.

Jones has raised about $148,000, spent $91,000, and has $57,000 in cash on hand.

Oliver Gilbert III

Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Commission and former mayor of Miami Gardens, Oliver Gilbert III is in a tight second place behind Jones. He is Wilson’s endorsed successor for the seat.

“Congresswoman Wilson represented this district with distinction for nearly fifteen years. I’m not running to be her. I’m running to continue the work,” Gilbert said in a written statement to the Phoenix. “I’m from this community. I went to school here. I served here. … The choice is simple: experience rooted here, a record that’s proven, and a commitment that doesn’t waver.”

Gilbert and Jones have sparred over donations. Jones bashed Gilbert for accepting large sums of money from CDR, a DeSantis affiliate that helped build the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention center, while Gilbert criticized Jones for dollars he received from the GEO Group, a private prison operator.

Jones has vowed to return the money.

Gilbert has raised $524,000, spent $301,000, and $224,000 in remaining cash on hand.

Kendrick Meek Jr.

Attorney Kendrick Meek Jr., a third-generation politician in the making, is hoping to carry on the Meek name in Congress.

His grandmother, U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek, served five terms in Congress and his father, Kendrick Meek Sr., served there for four terms — both in Florida’s 17th Congressional District — the by-and-large precursor to this year’s CD 24.

Under President Biden, Meek Jr. served in his Office of Management and Budget in the Executive Office of the President.

He’s so far raised $487,000, spent $68,000, and has $419,000 in cash on hand.

Jean Monestime

Former Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Jean Monestime was the first Haitian-American to both sit on the commission and to later chair it.

He represented North Miami-Dade for more than a decade, before beginning work as a government relations adviser and real estate consultant.

In a statement to the Phoenix, Monestime promised that — if elected — he would protect immigrant rights and reinforce positive relationships with countries like Haiti, which have endured a complicated relationship with President Trump.

“I am running to ensure that our communities have a representative who will fight for opportunity, practical immigration solutions, lowering costs, advocating for better U.S. policy via-à-vis Haiti and other Caribbean nations and equal representation for every family in District 24,” he wrote.

Monestime has raised $57,000, spent $28,000, and has $30,000 in cash on hand.

Rudolph Moise

Rudolph Moise, a Haitian immigrant and physician, has challenged Rep. Wilson twice before.

Now, the 71-year-old, who’s worked as founding president of Comprehensive Health Center for the past 40 years, is trying his hand at Congress once more.

He’s raised $632,000, spent $556,000, and has $76,000 in cash on hand.

Marshall Davis Sr.

Community activist and minister Marshall Davis Sr. is the long-time managing director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City.

Davis is running to lower living costs, protect seniors and veterans, and expand the arts, according to his campaign website.

In a statement to the Phoenix, Davis vowed to spurn special interests and usher in a new era of political accountability.

“What people dislike about politics are what I call poli-tricks … backroom deals for personal gain, not honoring your word, and being beholden to special interest groups; forsaking the very people who voted you into office,” he said.

“When the seat became available in the newly drawn district, pulling together diverse areas rich in culture and the arts, I knew I could not forsake this moment.”

Davis has raised $13,000, spent $14,000, and owes about $865.

Roderick Vereen

Attorney Roderick Vereen has practiced both state and federal law for years, having served as an assistant federal public defender and assistant state’s attorney. He centers his campaign on expanded economic opportunities and protecting voting rights.

Vereen has raised $15,000, spent $12,000, and has $65,000 in cash on hand.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

