David Jolly wins Democratic nomination for governor, will face Republican Byron Donalds

The top of the Democratic side of the Florida ticket is set for this November’s midterm elections, with Democrat David Jolly handily winning the gubernatorial nomination.

Jolly, a centrist Democrat and former Republican congressman, will face off against Republican nominee Byron Donalds, who handily beat ten opponents to secure the Republican nomination in the race.

Running for Lieutenant Governor alongside Jolly is former Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Graham. Her father was Bob Graham, a two-term Democratic Florida governor and longtime U.S. Senator. The Graham family acquired much of its wealth by developing Miami Lakes, and the campaign watch party on Tuesday night took place at a restaurant there.

Jolly promised that despite his nice boy appearances, centrist demeanor and level-headedness that he will bring a street fight mentality to the gubernatorial race.

A victory over Donalds in November would be a historic turnaround for a beleaguered political party in a state that was once competitive but has turned sharply towards Republicans over the last decade. No Democrat has won a statewide race since 2018.

No Democrat has won a four-year lease at the Governor’s Mansion since Lawton Chiles in 1994, and Republicans have had full control of the Florida government since 1999.

Jolly served as a Republican Congressman in the Tampa Bay area between 2014 and 2017. After President Trump came into office, Jolly became increasingly critical of his party, often appearing on national television to criticize Republicans who shifted the party into a more hardline direction under Trump’s leadership.

In 2018 he publicly broke up with the party during an appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher show. He remained independent until 2025, when he registered as a Democrat and declared his intent to run for governor.

READ MORE: Jolly promises campaign money will come in after the primary, but says he can win despite being outspent

"I actually think Republicans in Tallahassee have gone too far in dividing us. I think we should get politicians out of the classrooms, out of the doctor's offices," Jolly told WLRN when announcing his party shift. "I think enough people in Florida, even some Republicans, now understand that. That the culture wars have gone too far.”

Jolly said even before he became a registered Democrat, he was already part of a broad “coalition” that opposed the hardline, confrontational politics of President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The idea of a broad “coalition” has become a core part of his brand going into November. Jolly said he wants it to including Democrats, disaffected Republicans and independents to end nearly 30-years of total Republican control of Florida.

In a recent interview with CNN, Jolly said he is in a “post-ideological place” and “does not care about the left-right spectrum.” He said he simply agrees with the broad anti-incumbent trend that has dominated U.S. politics since the COVID-19 pandemic and that swept President Joe Biden into the White House in 2020 and also won President Trump a second term in office in 2024.

In the lead up to the election, Republicans have the wind in their sails. At least on paper.

For years Florida had more registered Democrats than Republicans, even after state politics became dominated by Republicans. In 2019 Democrats still held a 200,000 voter registration advantage over Republicans. But starting that year Republicans began registering twice as many voters as Democrats , and the numbers began to shift dramatically. The pandemic only exacerbated the trend, as Republicans from other states flocked to Florida.

There are currently about 1.5 million more registered Republicans than there are Democrats in Florida, presenting a simple numerical challenge for Jolly to overcome.

Republican Donalds has raised about $111 million combined through his campaign and his Friends of Byron Donalds PAC , with the vast majority coming from large corporations, according to state records. By contrast, Jolly has raised $6.3 in his campaign. A total of $1.6 million of that came from public money under a state program that uses taxpayer dollars to match small donations by Florida residents. Donalds has only received $823,000 from the state program, showing that his campaign during the crowded Republican primary received less support from individual Florida residents.