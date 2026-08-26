Second Amendment groups weigh in on Bryan Avila’s selection as Byron Donalds’ running mate

Byron Donalds’ selection of state Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate was received with strong enthusiasm by the Florida Republican establishment, but one group expressed concern.

That would be the group Florida Gun Rights, which noted that while serving in the Florida House in 2018, Avila voted for gun-safety legislation following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The measure raised the minimum age to buy a rifle or long gun from 18 to 21; banned bump stocks; required a three-day waiting period for gun purchases; and created risk protection orders that allow a judge to temporarily block a person from buying or possessing firearms and ammunition if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others.

Donalds himself has touted his Second Amendment bona fides on the campaign trail and boasts about his vote to oppose the 2018 gunsafety law. The measure was pushed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott and passed just weeks after the school shooting with a mixture of Republican and Democratic votes. The House vote was 67-50.

Of the 76 House Republicans who voted, 57 favored the bill and 19 were opposed. Among the Democrats, 10 voted yes and 31 no. The Democratic House Caucus took a position against the measure because it also allowed for armed educational personnel in schools.

“Very concerning Bryan Avila voted for the largest piece of gun control in Florida history when he was in the state house,” Florida Gun Rights posted on X. “We need to repeal the Parkland gun control not promote its supporters.”

However, another Second Amendment organization says it isn’t bothered by Avila’s vote, because they say that the man at the top of the ticket has vowed to repeal the Parkland measure if elected governor in November.

“Bryan Avila voted for Parkland, but the Governor sets policy, not the Lieutenant Governor,” said Luis Valdes, Florida director of Gun Owners of America, in a text message.

“With Donalds, CFO Blaise Ingoglia, and AG James Uthmeier all opposed to Parkland gun control, three of Florida’s four statewide officers are now aligned against it. GOA expect Donalds to keep his word and repeal Parkland.”

The Phoenix reached out to the Donalds campaign to confirm whether he wants to repeal the Parkland law, but received no immediate response.

Avila did support legislation (HB 543) in 2023 that allow residents to legally carry concealed weapons without having to obtain a permit through the state, a measure supporters called “permitless carry.”

The consensus otherwise from Florida Republicans is that Avila is solid.

“Byron Donalds made a great choice in Bryan Avila,” Ingoglia said in a written statement. “Together, they have the experience, energy, and vision to keep Florida moving in the right direction. I look forward to supporting them and helping deliver a victory for Republicans this November.”

“Congressman @ByronDonalds, you made an incredible choice in @BryanAvilaFL as your running mate,” Florida Senate President Ben Albritton said onX. “He’s a trusted Senator, a great Floridian and an exceptional human being!”

“Senator Avila is a good dude,” declared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’ve always appreciated his service in the National Guard.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

