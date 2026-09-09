In battleground FL-25, Rep. Jared Moskowitz kicks off TV ad focusing on school safety law

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz this week released his first TV ad for his re-election campaign for Florida's 25th congressional district, one of the nation’s most competitive races.

The ad touts his bipartisan leadership in advancing school safety legislation following the tragic 2018 mass shooting at his alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Parkland tragedy claimed the lives of 17 students and educators on Feb. 14, 2018.

Moskowitz later worked with victims' families and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act before a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature and signed into law by then Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

The legislation raised the state's firearm purchasing age from 18 to 21, established a three-day waiting period, allocated millions for school resource officers and mental health counselors, and instituted a red flag process allowing law enforcement to remove firearms from dangerous individuals.

"It shouldn't take our worst moment to bring out our best," Moskowitz says in the TV ad.

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Moskowitz, who was first elected to Congress in 2022, s being challenged in Florida's 25th congressional district by former three-term Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

The district was redrawn earlier this year when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature reconfigured the congressional maps to help Trump and Republicans maintain their slim control of the House.

The new district runs along the coast from Palm Beach County through Broward County and down to Miami-Dade, covering part of Delray Beach and moving south to include Pompano Beach, Hallandale and Miami Beach.

The new district now tilts Republican, having voted 54-45 for Trump in 2024. But it voted 52-47 for Biden in 2020.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up, one of only 21 truly competitive congressional races in the country.