Palm Beach County approves budget as it grapples with law enforcement spending, rising taxes

A record $32 million cut to the sheriff's office sealed the deal on Palm Beach County's new $8.26 billion budget.

Commissioners officially greenlit the spending plan this week after Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s funding requests drew heavy fire for growing too fast and lacking line-item transparency.

For local homeowners, the new county budget — which takes effect Oct. 1 — comes with a catch.

Commissioners voted to hold the countywide tax rate completely flat at $4.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

But a county flat rate doesn’t mean a flat bill.

Because local property values soared by over 7% across the region, according to county figures, many residents will still see their property taxes go up this year.

Exact amounts, however, will depend on each home's updated value and eligible exemptions.

Ultimately, the county is collecting about 3.9% more in property tax revenue than it did last year.