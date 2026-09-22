Florida could go without debates in any general election statewide political race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly is now saying no to a debate with Republican nominee Byron Donalds.

On top of that, U.S. Senator Ashley Moody has declined to debate Democratic challenger state Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville. And no debates are scheduled in the races for attorney general, chief financial officer or agriculture commissioner.

That means Florida voters could go without a debate in any of the statewide races this election.

"From a neutral, good-government perspective, that is a shame," said Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor.

"Debates are not perfect vehicles for campaigns or for voters," he continued. "But I do think, and the evidence I think supports this, that debates do provide some information to voters that they might not get anywhere else, because it shows the candidates in a somewhat less-scripted fashion."

Why is Jolly saying no?

Jolly, a former congressman, had initially accepted debate proposals from the Tampa Bay Tiger Bay Club and CBS Miami, according to media reports.

Donalds, a U.S. representative with President Donald Trump's endorsement, went a different route. In a press release on Friday, his campaign accepted three different debates. There were rules attached, including that there would be no audience.

Jolly announced he wouldn't debate on Sunday.

“It is clear, given the tenor of the current campaign environment, including Byron's repeated lies and bad faith, that debates this cycle would not create constructive, honest conversation and only further stoke division, animosity and bad will," Jolly said in a statement.

“We accepted multiple debates before this week," he continued. "Byron refused them and instead set his own rules by press release. His ads and allegations have repeatedly been found to be false, and it is clear he is simply looking for avenues to continue misleading Florida’s voters."

Donalds said Jolly just doesn't want to defend his Democratic platform.

"David has no substance," Donalds wrote on social media. "He just wants to talk in soundbites for his next MSNBC gig."

I said 3 debates.



Jolly said 12 debates.



Yesterday, Jolly said no debates.



Who’s the liar Dave? https://t.co/mb2Wv9ZWIQ pic.twitter.com/2cu6JpaCJs — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) September 21, 2026

Florida hasn’t had a gubernatorial race without a general election debate since 1974, according to media reports.

Why is Moody declining?

In remarks given to Action News Jax, Moody said she doesn't want to "give a stage or any attention" to Nixon.

“I’m running against someone who is truly anti-American and is a Democrat Socialist," said Moody, who was appointed to her position by Gov. Ron DeSantis. "And I’ve seen what she says when she takes the stage, which is quote the Communist Manifesto and quote cop killers."

Moody is referring in part to a quote Nixon has used from activist Assata Shakur that's a rallying cry used by some racial justice advocates: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and protect each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.” Shakur, a member of the Black Panther Party and then the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper in the 1970s.

Nixon criticized Moody for the debate decision.

“Unelected Ashley Moody’s unhinged rhetoric and refusal to debate isn’t strength; it’s pure cowardice," Nixon said in a statement. “If Ashley Moody’s too weak to step on a debate stage and answer to the working-class voters who built this state, she’s too weak to represent and fight for Floridians in the U.S. Senate.”

What about the other races?

Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson will take on Democrat Joey Mendoza Atkins, a trial attorney and sports agent.

DeSantis-appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier is matched against Democrat José Javier Rodríguez, a former state senator.

And DeSantis-appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia will face Democrat Annette Taddeo, a former state senator.

ALSO READ: Donalds, Jolly will face off for governor as Florida’s statewide races are set

But there are no scheduled debates for any of them.

WUSF reached out to the representatives for those candidates. The Republicans didn't respond.

A spokesperson for Atkins says he's "absolutely willing and wanting to debate" but that he "fully expects Simpson to avoid any unless we hear otherwise."

Taddeo's spokesperson said she wanted a debate, too: "Annette is ready to make her case for affordability, accountability, and fighting corruption," the response reads. "The question is whether Blaise Ingoglia is ready to answer for his record."

Rodríguez has also challenged Uthmeier to a debate.

"You have finally run out of excuses not to debate me," he said in a statement.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

