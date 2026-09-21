Democratic challenger launches TV, digital ad campaign in state Senate District 38 race

Democratic nominee Richard Lamondin said Monday he has launched his first television and digital streaming ad for Florida Senate District 38.

In the 30-second spot, titled "Scratch," his campaign focuses on Lamondin's background as a local entrepreneur and family man.

In the ad, Lamondin addresses voters directly, highlighting how he co-founded his company alongside his brother, generated hundreds of local jobs, and assisted renters and homeowners in reducing their monthly energy expenses.

The candidate connects his background as a business founder and job creator directly to his political platform, saying state government requires a complete overhaul.

READ MORE: Democrat Richard Lamondin leaves congressional race to enter State Senate race against GOP incumbent

He is challenging a state Senate seat held by Republican incumbent state Sen. Alexis Calatayud for state Senate District 38 seat, which represents portions of south Miami-Dade County. The election is Nov. 3.

"From scratch. That's how my brother and I built our business," Lamondin says in the ad. "And that's how we need to fix Tallahassee, too: from scratch."

Lamondin is framed as a father, husband, and CEO born and raised in South Florida. His campaign platform centers on lowering everyday living costs, reforming state administration, and addressing corruption in the state capital.

Campaign officials framed the media buy as a reflection of broader economic issues facing residents in South Florida.

"This ad is Richard's story and it's Miami's story too," said Manny Orozco, Lamondin's campaign manager.

"Families in this district have been squeezed for decades by corrupt Tallahassee politicians that never prioritized them," Orozco says. "Richard didn't come up through the political machine. He's a job-creating business owner who lives the same challenges as this community and is done watching from the sidelines. Tallahassee is broken and he's ready to help fix it from scratch."

The campaign said the ad is part of a six-figure television and digital advertising strategy.

The state Senate 38 district seat includes Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables, and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Goulds, Kendall, Perrine, Redland, Sunset and Westchester.

Calatayud was first elected to a four-year term in 2022 as a political newcomer, defeating Democrat Janelle Perez in a seat held by Annette Taddeo, who left the seat to run unsuccessfully for Congress. She won 54%-46%.