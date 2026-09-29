Election 2026: Palmetto Bay candidates forum to be held Saturday ahead of Nov. 3 election

Palmetto Bay voters will have the chance to hear from almost a dozen village candidates running for Mayor, and Council Seats 1 and 3 ahead of the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Around Palmetto Bay, founded by local community advocate Lisa Merkin, said it will host the Palmetto Bay Candidate Forum & Meet and Greet on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The nonpartisan event will take place at Central Makers at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum, located at 12450 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177.

Organizers said they designed the forum to help voters learn more about the candidates, hear their perspectives on local matters, and ask questions.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates for Palmetto Bay mayor, council. Here’s what they have to say

“Local government has a direct impact on our everyday lives, and residents deserve the opportunity to hear directly from the people asking to represent them,” said Around Palmetto Bay's Merkin. “We also want residents to have a voice in this forum, which is why we’re asking the community to send us the questions they want answered. Our goal is to help Palmetto Bay residents become informed and engaged before they cast their votes.”

Organizers are encouraging community members to submit questions in advance by emailing Lisa Merkin at lmerkin@me.com.

Admission and parking are free for all attendees.

For more information on candidate lists or voting procedures, check the official Palmetto Bay Registered Candidates Portal or visit the official website of the Miami-Dade County Elections Department website.