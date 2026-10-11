On gubernatorial campaign trail, Jolly promises immigration protections to Miami's Haitian community

“Do not let them break our belief in each other.”

That was the message Democratic candidate for Florida governor David Jolly delivered to Miami’s Haitian community Wednesday night as he called for unity amid growing concerns over immigration enforcement and the future of Haitian families in Florida.

Speaking alongside his running mate, Gwen Graham, at Randy’s Restaurant & Lounge in North Miami on Oct. 7, Jolly pledged to challenge federal immigration policies, defend immigrants facing deportation and expand economic opportunities for communities he said have been left behind.

“This governor and this president are not fighting crime in Florida. They're fighting a community,” Jolly said. “They’re fighting a community, and it’s wrong.

The gathering brought together Haitian American community leaders, residents and campaign supporters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Attendees questioned Jolly about Temporary Protected Status (TPS), deportations, affordable housing, public education and investments in minority-owned businesses.

Jolly’s platform stands in marked contrast to that of Republican Byron Donalds, who has backed President Trump’s hardline stance on immigration and declined to distance himself in recent campaign visits from ICE's aggressive tactics towards immigrants.

Jolly said Wednesday night that he supports extending TPS, which allows eligible immigrants from designated countries experiencing dangerous conditions to live and work temporarily in the United States. The Trump administration ended TPS for Haitians in July after a long legal battle, and deportations have started, even for those married to US citizens .

Jolly also called for a pathway to legal status and employment authorization for immigrants without criminal records.

READ MORE HERE: South Florida leaders, Democrats urge US Senate action after high court ruling on Haitian TPS

“I want the Haitian American community to stay here and continue contributing here and to continue to call Florida home,” Jolly said.

During the discussion, a Haitian mother described the fear she said families were experiencing as immigration enforcement intensified. She questioned how quickly Jolly could respond to deportations if elected.

Jolly acknowledged that immigration enforcement falls primarily under federal authority but promised to pursue legal challenges against the Trump administration and seek to reverse Florida’s requirements for local cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We're going to go to the courtroom, and we're also going to eliminate our cooperation,” Jolly said.

He also proposed using state resources to provide legal representation for immigrant families facing deportation proceedings.

Graham, a former congresswoman and daughter of former Florida Gov. Bob Graham, spoke about her family's longstanding relationship with the Haitian community.

She recalled traveling to Haiti with her mother, purchasing Haitian artwork and later auctioning it to raise money for schools serving Haitian students.

“We're going to fight for you,” Graham told attendees. “And we're going to get our state of Florida back to a place where people are cared about and don't have to live in fear and are supported.”

Graham described the campaign as an effort to change Florida's political direction after decades of Republican leadership.

“I call it Operation Save Florida,” she said.

While immigration dominated much of the discussion, Jolly also addressed the economic challenges facing Florida residents.

He said he would seek to increase access to capital for minority-owned businesses, arguing that restrictions on diversity-related investments have limited economic opportunities.

Jolly proposed issuing an executive order allowing public agencies to support businesses and organizations when investments serve a socioeconomic purpose.

“I'm going to issue that by executive order and make them sue me,” Jolly said. Housing affordability was another concern raised during the meeting.

Jolly said renters face some of the greatest challenges in Florida's housing market, particularly those unable to afford homes in the communities where they work.

He called for increased investment in workforce and affordable housing, including opportunities for teachers, first responders, retirees and working families.

“The housing affordability crisis hits homeowners and renters, but arguably the greatest crisis is among our renters,” Jolly said.

Education also became a focus when an attendee questioned the increasing role of charter and private schools and the resources available to traditional public schools.

Jolly said his administration would pursue a 10-year effort to improve public education, including higher teacher salaries, infrastructure improvements and expanded mental health services.

Lana Christopher / CommunityWire Supporters of Florida gubernatorial candidate David Jolly and running mate Gwen campaign cheer at an event on Oct. 7, 2026.

He proposed raising teacher salaries by nearly 30%, saying the increase would move Florida educators into the top half nationally in pay.

As the evening continued, Jolly faced questions about his campaign's support among Black voters and his Republican opponent, Byron Donalds.

Responding to a question about recent polling, Jolly estimated that 10% to 11% of Black voters remained undecided and said his campaign needed to expand its support within the community.

[Real Clear Politics, which tracks polling nationwide, said Donalds holds a 5.3 point lead over Jolly, based on an average of four statewide polls since September.]

“I think the race comes down to the undecided Black voter now,” Jolly said.

He argued that his campaign's focus on housing, health care, education and economic opportunities would appeal to voters across racial and political lines.

Jolly also defended a campaign advertisement criticizing Donalds after a journalist questioned whether its portrayal of the Republican candidate reinforced racial stereotypes. [The Miami Herald reported that some Black Democrats said the ad portrayed Black men as angry, violent and unable to properly compose themselves.]

Jolly rejected that interpretation and maintained his criticism of Donalds’ record and conduct.

The exchanges highlighted the role of race, immigration and economic opportunity in the campaign as the November election approaches.

Throughout the evening, Jolly repeatedly returned to the idea that Florida’s future depends on communities working together despite political differences.

He recalled growing up in Miami during the arrival of Haitian and Cuban immigrants in the late 1970s and early 1980s, describing those experiences as influential in shaping his views on immigration.

“Our policies get debated, but first we have to decide who we are as a people,” Jolly said.

With the election weeks away, Jolly urged attendees not to allow political disagreements to divide their communities.

“Do not let them break our trust in each other,” he said. “Do not let them break our belief in something better.”

CommunityWire is a student-powered, faculty-led newsroom in the University of Miami’s Department of Journalism and Media Management. CommunityWire is content partners with WLRN.