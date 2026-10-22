Miami takes aim at animal abusers and calls for Flamingo to be Florida's bird

After a string of high-profile news stories about animal abuse, the Miami City Commission advanced a suite of proposals to crack down on animal cruelty Thursday during a meeting in which commissioners also pushed to create a fund for private donations to the city and showed support for Florida's flamingoes.

At its meeting, commissioners passed the first reading of two ordinances that will increase fines for animal abuse to the maximum amount allowed by the state: $2,500 for a first violation and up to $7,500 for a third violation. The commission called for stricter rules on controlling pets, requiring that dogs be leashed in public areas and parks.

Renee Bleemer, president of the Animal Welfare Society of South Florida, spoke in support of the measures during the public comment portion of Thursday's meeting.

"Increasing the penalties for animal cruelty sends an important message: abuse and neglect must have consequences," Bleemer said.

The legislation comes as a direct response to local media reports about a neglected dog trapped for days without food or water

on the balcony of a Miami high-rise. Commissioners were also spurred to action by reports of a dog found drowned in Coconut Grove.

The ordinances must pass at second reading at a future commission meeting to become law.

Funds and Flamingoes

Commissioners also unanimously passed an item to engage with the nonprofit Miami Foundation to create a fund in which private citizens can donate money to fund public projects in the city's District 2, which encompasses downtown, Coconut Grove and much of Miami's waterfront.

"I think we could do a much better job of bringing in other revenue," Pardo, the District 2 commissioner, said. "In the past I've had residents come to me and say I'm willing to give $250,000 as part of this street project if you'll do my curb and gutter. It has been impossible because we don't have an established process or system to take in that money."

With this fund, private donors can help fund city projects including street improvements, parks and infrastructure construction.

Asked if there was any contemplation of how this fund might lead to conflicts of interest if donors have other items on a city agenda they'd like passed, Pardo told WLRN he sees no cause for concern because the Miami Foundation will act as a fiduciary and help create a barrier against conflict.

At the same meeting, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to support naming the American Flamingo as Florida's state bird.

READ MORE: Feathers and forgotten races: The flamingos who never left Hialeah

Legislation in Tallahassee to change Florida's feathered icon from the Common Mockingbird to the Flamingo died without support from the state Senate. Miami's resolution urges state leaders to reintroduce the bill in the next legislative session because the "American flamingo is closely associated with Florida’s natural environment, cultural identity, tourism, and public imagery."

This past June, Miami-Dade named the pink wading bird as its own county bird.