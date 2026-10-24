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Trump casts his midterm ballot early in West Palm Beach on Saturday

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks alongside first lady Melania Trump after casting his early-voting ballot for the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
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AP
President Donald Trump speaks alongside first lady Melania Trump after casting his early-voting ballot for the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump cast his ballot in the midterm elections Saturday in West Palm Beach, saying he voted for all Republicans in Florida before speaking at a Georgia rally.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at their West Palm Beach polling location at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office together after the president spent the morning at his nearby golf course.

Trump has been criticized in the past for voting by mail despite his long history of railing against that method of submitting ballots.

Asked if he voted the party line, Trump, who was wearing an “I Voted” sticker, said, “Very much so.”
Tags
Government & Politics Local NewsPalm Beach CountyElections 2026President TrumpMelania Trump
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