Progressive Angie Nixon brings US Senate campaign to Riviera Beach after Obama's endorsement

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon met with voters in Riviera Beach, alongside Mayor Douglas Lawson during a festive campaign stop on Monday night.

Her appearance in Palm Beach County came on the heels of former President Barack Obama's endorsement of her over the weekend.

"I pride myself on being someone that puts people over profit, people over politics, and people over party," she told WLRN. "I'm just going out having conversations with folks, and everyone is hurting right now for the most part, unless you're super ultra wealthy."

Nixon is a progressive state representative who surprised political analysts and the Democrat establishment in August when she crushed retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in the Democratic primary. Vindman had outraised Nixon by more than 16-to-1, with Nixon bringing in less than $1 million.

She is now running against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate after Marco Rubio was named Secretary of State by President Donald Trump.

An average of polls tracked by RealClearPolitics shows Moody ahead of Nixon with about a week left until Nov. 3 election.

READ MORE: Florida voters — almost 2.8M — surge past '22 midterm benchmark as early voting goes statewide

In his video message endorsing Nixon, Obama praised her willingness to be on the "front lines," referencing her history of community organizing for a $15 minimum wage and protesting state redistricting maps.

"Angie Nixon and I both got our start as organizers," Obama said. "It taught us something important: Real change starts when regular folks stand up for what's right."

Nixon, who supports universal health and free child care, is also calling for a federal moratorium on AI data centers until their impact on local electricity and water resources is studied.

" I love innovation, but not at the detriment of people, the environment, and folks' wellbeing or their jobs," she said.

Moody and Republicans have attacked Nixon because she joined the Democratic Socialists of America.

Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat first elected to the Florida House in 2020, joined the Democratic Socialists of America in June. The DSA does not appear to have endorsed Nixon.

When reporters have asked Nixon how her positions compare with the DSA’s, she said she agreed with many — but not all — of the group’s policies.

“I don’t fully align with anybody’s full platform 100%, not even the Democratic Party,” Nixon told WLRN Aug. 19.

Nixon, in an interview last Friday on WLRN's Florida Roundup, told host Carlton Gillespie that media and political pundits — not Florida voters — repeatedly bring up her DSA connection.

"When I'm out and talking to voters ... what they are asking is 'how are you going to make my life better, how are you going to lower these rising costs, how are you going to help me put more money in my pocket," she said.

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View Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon's website here.

View Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody's campaign website here.

