2026 Election Day: Live midterm fact-checks of voting misinformation, candidates

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

Voters across the United States are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots for the 2026 midterm elections.

PolitiFact is live fact-checking voting misinformation and candidate rhetoric this Election Day and night. Follow this live blog for our latest updates.

To suggest a claim for us to fact-check, email truthometer@politifact.com.