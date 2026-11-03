Live: Voter turnout across South Florida on Election Day

Follow live as voter turnout, which includes early voting, is updated throughout Election Day using data gathered from each county's website by the team at Fresh Take Florida.

FreshTake.vote is an automated, statewide election turnout tracker that follows voter turnout across Florida's 67 counties as an election unfolds.

The tracker was launched in 2022 and is built and maintained at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. It gathers turnout figures as counties report them and presents them in one place, so voters, journalists and researchers can see how participation is shaping up statewide and in their own communities without checking dozens of separate county websites.

FreshTake.vote is a project of Fresh Take Florida, the college's student news service. Fresh Take Florida produces investigative and political reporting on Florida's state government, the Legislature and other issues of statewide, regional or national interest, and its stories are published by WUFT and news outlets across Florida and the country. The turnout tracker extends that mission by giving reporters and the public a nonpartisan, data-driven view of every election.