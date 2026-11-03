'Vital for shaping our future': South Florida voters dodge the rain to take part in Election Day

Flash flooding in central and South Florida disrupted Election Day voting, forcing officials to relocate at least 21 polling places across eight counties.

But rain did little to keep voters away from the polls Tuesday morning as residents lined up outside the South Regional/Broward College Library in Pembroke Pines ahead of the 7 a.m. opening.

“These midterms are important for making the laws, the budgets, pretty much responsible for our day-to-day,” said Landon Anderson, 36, a Broward County resident and Democrat. “So I think that being out here and being heard is vital for helping to shape our future.”

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Anderson planned to vote for Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.

“I think (Nixon) represents people who look like me and understands the plight of what we’re going through, and I think she’s really here to make a change,” he said.

Danette Heredia/Caplin News Marilin Mas, a 45-year-old teacher at Pinecrest Preparatory Middle-High School, holds up her “I Voted” sticker after casting her ballot early Tuesday in Kendall.

A competitive governor's race, new congressional maps and a hot button property tax ballot amendment are among the various issues bringing South Florida voters to the ballot box for the 2026 midterm elections.

Voters like Marilin Mas, a 45-year-old teacher at Pinecrest Preparatory Middle-High School, headed to the polls early on Election Day.

A self-described loyal Democrat, Mas has her eyes on the school board funding referendum in Miami-Dade County, which would renew an existing tax that helps fund public education.

“Without that, I wouldn’t be able to support living here and being a teacher,” said Mas. “As long as they don’t change the way they fund us, this is how we have to support it.”

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, voter turnout on Election Day was at around 58%, according to FreshTake.vote, an automated, statewide election tracker that follows voter turnout.

Jaime Rubio/Caplin News Florida Atlantic University students’ Dania and Danielle Jean-Baptiste, 20-year-old twin sisters, voted against their political party on Election Day.

Day-of voters, like 20-year-old twin sisters at Florida Atlantic University, Dania and Danielle Jean-Baptiste, are registered Republicans who chose to vote for Democratic candidates due to growing concerns about issues, including immigration, abortion, public safety and taxes.

Although Danielle holds conservative views on gun ownership, she decided to vote against her party because of concerns about personal safety and inclusivity.

Danielle believes that Democratic candidates are more open to creating a welcoming environment for people from different backgrounds.