Democrat Michael Ferguson flips Florida HD-100 in Broward in historic victory, say Democrats

Democratic candidate and U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Ferguson pulled off a historic political victory on Tuesday night, becoming the first Democrat in half a century to win Florida’s House District 100 in Broward County.

The campaign flipped a seat long held by Republicans, marking a major political shift for the coastal district. He defeated Republican Yoni Anijar.

It became an open seat because Republican state Rep. Chip LaMarca is term-limited. The district is entirely in Broward County, which is dominated by Democrats.

“Tonight, we made history. For the first time in nearly 50 years, voters in our district have elected a Democrat to represent them in the Florida House,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Raised in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Ferguson said his personal ties to the community and his military background are central drivers of his legislative platform. His priorities include tackling everyday affordability, stabilizing rising property insurance rates and protecting local coastal communities.

“Like so many of my neighbors, I've watched as rising costs have made it harder for families to get by, young people to put down roots and seniors to afford to stay in the communities they've called home for decades,” Ferguson said.

“I ran because I believe we can do better, and I'll fight in Tallahassee to lower property insurance premiums, make everyday life more affordable and protect the neighborhoods and coast that make our community so special.”

Ferguson promised to champion issues affecting all constituents regardless of their political affiliation.

“My military service taught me to put others before myself, stand up for what's right and lead with integrity,” he added. “The challenges facing our community don't fall along party lines, and neither should the solutions.”