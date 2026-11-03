Miami-Dade voters tackle six ballot questions and one school funding referendum

Across counties and municipalities in South Florida, there are dozens of questions on the ballots for voters.

Here's a look at the vote — based on unofficial tallies — on six Miami-Dade County amendment questions. And a school funding referendum.

Read background each of the ballot items at WLRN's Guide to Amendments here, along with the school referendum.

Charter Amendment: Establish an Independent Salary Commission

Charter Amendment: Increase Length of District Residency to Run for County Commissioner

READ MORE: Live election results: Key races in Florida

Charter Amendment: Allow Vacancy Election to Sync Up with Other Election; Establish Municipal Qualifying Standards

Charter Amendment: Revisions Due to Reestablishment of Elected County Constitutional Offices

Charter Amendment: Miscellaneous Matters and Technical Changes

Charter Amendment: Expanding Allowable Advertising at Parks

Referendum Renewal of Existing Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security