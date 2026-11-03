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Miami-Dade voters tackle six ballot questions and one school funding referendum

WLRN Public Media
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:23 PM EST
The Miami Beach voting precinct at South Pointe Elementary on Election Day 2026.
Matheus Sanchez
/
WLRN
The Miami Beach voting precinct at South Pointe Elementary on Election Day 2026.

Across counties and municipalities in South Florida, there are dozens of questions on the ballots for voters.

Here's a look at the vote — based on unofficial tallies — on six Miami-Dade County amendment questions. And a school funding referendum.

Read background each of the ballot items at WLRN's Guide to Amendments here, along with the school referendum.

Charter Amendment: Establish an Independent Salary Commission

Charter Amendment: Increase Length of District Residency to Run for County Commissioner

READ MORE: Live election results: Key races in Florida

Charter Amendment: Allow Vacancy Election to Sync Up with Other Election; Establish Municipal Qualifying Standards

Charter Amendment: Revisions Due to Reestablishment of Elected County Constitutional Offices

Charter Amendment: Miscellaneous Matters and Technical Changes

Charter Amendment: Expanding Allowable Advertising at Parks

Referendum Renewal of Existing Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security
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Government & Politics Local NewsMiami-Dade CountyElections 2026
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