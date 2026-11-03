2026 elections: Who won their race to represent South Florida in Congress. Nine seats up for grabs

The final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections Tuesday included all nine House seats in South Florida, a region of more than 6 million people.

The congressional districts stretch from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches.

Here's a look at the winners in seven of nine races. As of 9:30 p.m., the Associated Press and other media outlets had not declared winners in two races:

— CD-27. Between Democrat Eliott Rodriguez and Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

— CD-26. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was challenged by two opponents, Democrat Nicole Locklin and No-Party-Affiliation candidate Deborah Ann Meidinger Hosey.

“This is an extraordinarily close election, and no final outcome should be declared before the results are clear,” said Fernand Amandi campaign strategist for Eliott Rodriguez for Congress in a statement late Tuesday night

"Our team is closely monitoring the process. Every legally cast ballot must be counted accurately, and every voter deserves to have their voice heard. We respect the election officials doing this work and will share verified updates as they become available," he said.

Said Rodriguez: “Tonight whoever doubted that every vote counts, this is proof that every vote matters. And we are going to wait until every single vote is counted. That means we have to wait for the process to take its course. That’s the fundamental promise of American democracy.”

Here's a look at the seven House races in which the Associated Press and other major media outlets declared the winners.

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CD28: Rep. Carlos Gimenez cruises to victory in race against two opponents

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez Tuesday night easily defeated his Democratic opponent Phil Ehr and no-party candidate Eddy Rojas in the race for CD-28 to win re-election to the congressional seat.

"¡¡GANAMOS!!" declared on X following his win.

"Thank you so much to our entire community! This victory belongs to EVERY single one of you. It is a true honor to continue representing you and fighting for our people. Thank you for your trust, your unconditional support, and for coming out to vote.

The district covers southwest Miami-Dade County, including Homestead, and the entire Florida Keys. About three in four residents is Hispanic.

Gimenez was first elected in 2020.

The Associated Press declared Gimenez the winner at 7:55 p.m. EST.

¡¡GANAMOS!! 🌴☀️

Thank you so much to our entire community! This victory belongs to EVERY single one of you.

It is a true honor to continue representing you and fighting for our people. Thank you for your trust, your unconditional support, and for coming out to vote. pic.twitter.com/4OLqeB3SNF — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) November 4, 2026

CD-25: Rep. Jared Moskowitz defeats Republican Scott Singer

Democratic U.S. Rep Jared Moskowitz defeated Republican Scott Singer, the mayor of Boca Raton, Tuesday in a race that drew national media attention.

“Tonight, South Florida sent a clear message: voters want leaders who think for themselves, stand up to extremes, and deliver results," Moskowitz said in a statement. "This district was re-drawn to defeat me. Voters had other plans."

The district was redrawn earlier this year when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature reconfigured the congressional maps to help Trump and Republicans maintain their slim control of the House.

The new district runs along the coast from Palm Beach County through Broward County and down to Miami-Dade, covering part of Delray Beach and moving south to include Pompano Beach, Hallandale and Miami Beach.

Non-partisan analysts rated the race a "toss up." The new district tilted Republican. GOP President Trump won 54-45% in 2024; Democrat Joe Biden won 52-47% in 2020.

“Throughout this campaign, I never changed who I am or what I believe," he said. "I stood up to the extremes on the left that targeted me in the primary and to the extremes on the right that spent more money against me than anyone in Florida history."

“I will also continue confronting antisemitism and hate, whether it comes from the far right or the far left," he added.

"My grandmother escaped Berlin through the Kindertransport. My family’s story is a constant reminder that standing up to hate requires courage and action. I will never be silent, and I will never let party politics determine when I speak out," he said.

The Associated Press declared Moskowitz the winner at 8:07 p.m. EST.

CD24: Democrat Oliver Gilbert III routes Republican opponent to win his race

Democrat Oliver Gilbert II easily won CD-24, a majority Black congressional district in which he outdistanced a crowded field of contenders during the primary.

It became an open seat after U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, chose not to seek re-election.

Following redistricting, the new district shifted north, taking in more of Broward County, including a part of Hollywood. It stretches down into Miami-Dade County to include parts of Miami and all of Miami Gardens.

Gilbert is a Miami-Dade commissioner and former commission chair.

The Associated Press declared Gilbert the winner at 7:20 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Oliver Gilbert prevails in crowded seven-way Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Frederica Wilson

CD23: Democrat Lois Frankel coasts to victory over Republican opponent

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel coasted to victory Tuesday night over Republican Deborah Adeimy, a West Palm Beach financial planner.

After redistricting, the new map shifted from one that straddled the Palm Beach-Broward County line, dipping southward to include the majority of its voters from Broward, to one fully within Palm Beach County.

The new district covers part of West Palm Beach, running south to include Boynton Beach.

Frankel previously represented CD-22 before redistricting forced to switch districts.

The Associated Press declared Frankel the winner at 7:34 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: 2026 midterms: Frankel, Adeimy vie for Congress

CD-22: Democrat Pia Dandiya beats Republican Casey Askar to win open congressional seat

In this newly drawn district that includes four counties and lots of dueling TV ads, Democrat newcomer beat Republican newcomer Casey Askar to win

Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

“More than 40 years ago, my parents came from India to Palm Beach County, determined to live the American Dream," she said in a statement. "And tonight, one generation later, their daughter will become Congresswoman Dandiya."

"This story is possible only in America, and I will spend every day in Congress working to live up to the promise of this country.“

"I'm not going to Washington to fight with people," she said. "I'm going to fight for people. Whether you are from Belle Glade or Marco Island, Parkland or Royal Palm, I will work tirelessly to lower the cost of living and stand up to the corruption in DC."

"Pia focused on the issues that matter most to South Florida — addressing the affordability crisis and making sure that everyone has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene. "And after Republicans changed the rules in the middle of the game, Pia only fought harder."

The massive district includes Palm Beach County, Broward and Hendry counties, across the Everglades and west to Marco Island in Collier County.

The Associated Press declared Dandiya the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Battle lines drawn in Florida’s 22nd congressional district race over Affordable Care Act

CD21: Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast defeats crowded field of challengers

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fort Pierce, comfortably won re-election Tuesday night against several opponents.

Mast, who was first elected in 2016, beat Democrat James Martin, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and fourth-generation resident of Martin County, and independent candidate Alex Cooke.

“Thank you to everyone who has entrusted me to serve as your representative in Congress," Mast said in statement. "Whether it’s stopping toxic discharges or stopping Washington from wasting your money, I’ll take on whoever I have to, and I won’t back down.”

This district used to have a larger chunk of north Palm Beach County under the old map, but gives up some of that inland territory while taking in Indian River County to the north, while holding on to Martin and St. Lucie counties and the cities of Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens.

The Associated Press declared Mast the winner at 8:13 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Brian Mast focuses on water quality, veterans, and tax relief in reelection bid

CD20: Democrat U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz easily wins her race against Republican challenger

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, easily won election Tuesday night to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida’s 20th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brent Andersen.

Wasserman Schultz, whose former district was redrawn to favor Republicans, switched to this district and defeated a crowded field to win her primary. The move paid off as the former Democratic National Committee chair secured a 12th term in office.

She is the first Jewish congresswoman elected from Florida and served in the state’s House and Senate before winning federal office. '

The Associated Press declared Wasserman Schultz the winner at 7:09 p.m. EST.

"Tonight, our winning campaign stands on the shoulders of hardworking families, devout congregations, unyielding unions, brave LGBTQ+ advocates and the proud Black, Caribbean and Hispanic families that make up our wonderful South Florida community," Wasserman Schultz posted on X minutes after polls closed in South Florida.

It has been a joy to meet and talk with thousands of people across months of campaigning. During this journey, Broward County residents told me they want a fighter in Washington who will work non-stop to bring down gas, grocery, housing, healthcare and utility costs for every… pic.twitter.com/FW4XE42CS9 — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) November 4, 2026

Andersen founded a commercial and property insurance company and said that experience gave him unique insight into lowering property insurance costs, a growing concern in Florida.

He released a statement Tuesday night congratulating Wasserman Schultz.

“The votes have been counted, and while the outcome is not what we had hoped for, I want to sincerely congratulate Debbie and wish her the very best as she begins her work in her adopted district" said Andersen.

"While our campaign ends tonight, our dedication to fighting to restore sanity to government does not," he added. "I will forever remain grateful to my Broward neighbors who put their faith in me, shared their struggles with me, and gave of their time and treasure to make our community stronger. I will never stop fighting for them.”

The newly configured district includes predominantly Black communities in central and western Broward County. It includes portions of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Tamarac, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise and Pompano Beach.

READ MORE: Wasserman Schultz wins Fla.'s 20th District amid outcry over Black representation in South Florida

WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett contributed to this story.