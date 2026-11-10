Meet Gov.-elect Byron Donalds’ transition team

Gov.-elect Byron Donald announced the members of his transition team Monday afternoon, but gave no details about whether additional people will help guide the transfer of power from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Bryan and I campaigned and won on a clear agenda: make Florida more affordable, invest in Florida’s young people, and ensure that Florida continues to lead the nation with common-sense governance and economic opportunity,” Donalds said in a prepared statement, referencing his running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Bryan Avila.

Miami business executive Manuel “Manny” Kadre will chair the transition team. He is CEO of Kollective Auto Group, formerly known as MBB Auto Group. He chairs the University of Miami Board of Trustees, and serves on the University of Miami Health System Board of Directors.

Ryan Smith, a senior campaign director for the Donalds-Avila ticket, has been named executive director of the transition team.

Teresa Ressel, a member of the Businesswomen for Byron coalition, becomes senior adviser. The Federal Home Loan Bank’s Office of Finance announced that Ressel had been elected to serve on its board of directors.

Tarren Bragdon becomes policy chair. He is a transplant from Maine, having moved his family to Florida in 2011. His website notes that he’s driven by “faith, family, freedom, free markets, and the power of work.”

Donalds made history last week when he edged Democratic opponent David Jolly to become the first Black person elected statewide in Florida and the nation’s first Black Republican governor.

“We are proud to announce this incredible team of leaders from across our great state, who are already working diligently to ensure that our administration arrives in Tallahassee fully primed to execute on our mission for the people of Florida,” Donald said.

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