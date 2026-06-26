National HIV Testing Day is Saturday. Here's why South Florida health officials say it's so critical

Saturday is National HIV Testing day.

First observed on June 27, 1995, the annual day encourages people to get tested, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment.

It's a tool used by public health officials to conquer the deep-rooted stigma surrounding testing for sexually transmitted diseases like HIV and AIDS.

The emphasis on testing and prevention comes at a critical time. The United States, according to the latest health care data, is no longer on track to achieve its goal of reducing new HIV cases by more than 90% by the year 2030.

For local healthcare workers and advocates, keeping people connected to preventative care is more urgent than ever.

Gregory Jacques, the director of testing programs at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, noted that anxiety and societal judgment remain major hurdles to ending the epidemic.

“There could be a lot of, uh, stigma around testing and, and stigma or just the fear of testing," Jacques said. "So, you know, um, part of our program is trying to be accessible to the community.”

HIV testing, including self-testing, is a crucial pathway to engaging people in care to keep them healthy, regardless of their final result, say health experts. Individuals who test negative can access powerful HIV prevention tools — such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, condoms, vaccines, and testing for other sexually transmitted infections. Meanwhile, those who receive a positive result can rapidly begin antiretroviral therapy to protect their long-term health.

Digital innovations are also increasingly helping to bridge the gap for individuals who may hesitate to visit a traditional clinic.

Michael Blasingame, the director of data services at Healthvana — an online platform providing testing resources and preventative medication remotely —said technology is keeping patients connected.

“The conversational AI is keeping you more engaged in your HIV prevention journey, and I think that's really important right now, is it's really easy to fall off,” Blasingame said.

Accessibility remains a major focal point in South Florida, where multiple locations offer free HIV and STD testing. Residents looking for local resources can locate them at freestdcheck.org.

