White House diverts HIV prevention money to states, cutting off local outreach groups

The Trump administration has cut $46 million to groups that work on HIV prevention across the country by diverting grants previously awarded to community-based organizations and allocating the money to state health departments instead.

HIV advocates warn of a possible rise in cases, particularly in states with high rates of new HIV infections like Florida, which ranks third in the nation after Washington, DC and Georgia. The change in CDC grant awards was announced in July and took effect September 30.

In St. Petersburg and Tampa, the change means fewer people will get tested to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus, said Joy Winheim, president of Empath Partners in Care, or Epic.

"You take all of that testing away, and that could have a major impact on the HIV rates in Florida," said Winheim, whose organization faces a $445,000 loss.

The money helped Epic do outreach in the African-American community, with a focus on preventing the spread of HIV in heterosexual populations and getting people reduced-price access to prevention medication, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

READ MORE: Trump's funding cuts threaten HIV research and treatment in South Florida

Winheim said in the most recent year of the program, Epic gave out 600 tests and detected 10 previously undiagnosed cases of HIV.

"That is a whole lot of work in our community that does not get done. Just because the funding's not there doesn't mean that the testing needs to stop," said Winheim.

"It was HIV testing, PrEP referrals, and making sure that we can connect those people that were the highest at risk to resources to either get on PrEP, or if they were HIV positive, then get them linked up into care.

Winheim said she will not lay off staff for now, and hopes that state funding will make its way to Epic.

"There's going to be a gap in funding. I don't know how long that gap is going to last," Winheim said.

Other community-based organizations in Florida losing CDC grant money include METRO Inclusive Health in St. Pete, Latinos Salud, Inc. in Wilton Manors, Borinquen Health Care Center, Inc. in Miami, BASIC NWFL, INC. in Panama City, Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. in Miami, Orange Blossom Family Health in Orlando, Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc.in Winter Park, and Health Council of Southeast Florida in Palm Beach Gardens.

The US Congress has funded this work for years. This year, the White House Office of Management and Budget decided the money should go to the states instead, which came as "a shock to everyone," according to Carl Schmid, who heads the HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute.

"You have to fund those organizations that are closest to the communities that are most impacted by HIV, and yes, they are Latino groups, they are Black groups, they are gay groups," Schmid said.

"To get HIV preventive services back on track, we're going to have to make sure that these community groups on the ground receive their funding," he said.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

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