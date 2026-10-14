Is healthcare on Florida's ballot? Voters say it's a top priority

Corin Denmon has a lot of concerns for Florida and her country, but there is one topic that she puts above the rest.

"Healthcare. I'm voting for anybody that has healthcare on their ballot as a priority," Denmon said.

Healthcare affordability is the cause of a lot of anxiety for voters across the country ahead of an election where the general concept of affordability dominates the conversation.

While the cost of healthcare has been grouped into the conversation with the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, and the cost of gas, among other things, Representative Angie Nixon said one thing is very clear to her…

"Absolutely, healthcare is, in fact, on the ballot this year," said Nixon. The Democrat is facing off against Republican Senator Ashley Moody for a seat representing Florida in the U.S. Senate.

Nixon wants Medicare for All, which would be free with no premiums, deductibles, or copays.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat, sat down with Central Florida Public Media to talk about healthcare.

"We spend so much money on healthcare, and we have horrible outcomes. And that's because everybody doesn't have healthcare. And people wait till last minute until they can't they can't go without healthcare anymore, and then we see costs that have ballooned," she said. "We need to take the profit out of this, especially if it's costing people's lives."

"Right now, people are going bankrupt. People are dying because they cannot afford healthcare," Nixon said.

According to a 2022 KFF study , 41 percent of Americans have medical debt. One in eight have declared bankruptcy or lost their home due to that debt. And since the study, more than a million people have been added to the ranks of the uninsured, topping out at 26.7 million, according to another KFF study from 2024 . That increase was the first since 2019.

Nixon's stance on healthcare is one of the primary reasons Orlando resident Corin Denmon is voting for her.

"She is fighting for Healthcare for all of us, which is something I feel strongly that we should have in this country," Denmon said.

Denmon's stance on healthcare comes from a 12-year period, 2010 to 2022, when she didn't have insurance and an undiscovered brain tumor grew, nearly blinding her. That tumor ultimately could have killed her.

Denmon said that in 2021 she and her husband finally qualified for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurance. Three years later, doctors found the tumor, and three surgeries later she was on the path to recovery.

"Thank god we had insurance because I was in the hospital for six weeks," she said.

Denmon's story

Denmon used to have private insurance through her husband's subcontracting job, but in 2010 premiums became too costly. On average, the portion employees paid out of pocket rose 14% or $482, according to a KFF analysis. The study showed that workers, again on average, paid nearly $4,000 a year.

Marketplace insurance wasn't an option for the Denmons either, because they made too much money to qualify.

They were stuck in a hole, but Denmon wasn't too scared about it at the time.

"At that point in 2010, we're not that old, right? I mean, we're not young spring chickens, but you know we didn't have that much need for healthcare," she said. "If we have to go to the doctor, we'll just pay… It was cheaper than paying for something monthly that we might or might not use."

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Corin Denmon had a brain tumor for roughly about seven years, which led to health complications. In 2024, she was diagnosed with a frontal-lobe meningioma. Denmon underwent three surgeries in total to remove the tumor from behind her eye and to address additional complications, including cerebral fluid leaking out of her nose.

Later that year, the Denmons lost a baby. It was traumatic and came with a hospital bill for $46,000. To help cover it, Denmon says they ended up selling their house in a short sale.

"We just couldn't afford it all, and the stress was about to break us," she said.

Denmon said that's when she stopped exercising and began eating more fast food and gained a lot of weight, getting up to 326 pounds.

Denmon recalls multiple incidents where she was either on the floor or in her bathtub, too weak to pick herself up.

"I was stuck in the bathtub the first time for five days because we didn't have money, and I was like, if you call 911, we're gonna have a bill, right?" she said.

On the fifth day, they did call, and they did get a bill.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media (Left) Corin Denmon, of Orlando, and her husband (Brook) at a "No Kings" protest in July at Orlando City Hall. Denmon keeps active with a newfound love for political activism, which keeps her up and moving, canvassing neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and protesting.

On a separate occasion, Denmon got stuck on a toilet. She was able to get to the floor, but couldn't get up. Her husband, Brook, brought her a comforter and was able to drag her into the bedroom where she stayed for 10 days.

"My husband took care of me like I was pretty much an invalid," she said.

Calling 911 racked up a $900 bill.

Still, it wasn't until 2016 that her health troubles really started. That's when Denmon believes the tumor started growing.

She developed narcolepsy and her memory became unreliable.

"I'm driving to Deltona, and I'm in Longwood on I-4, and I literally woke up on I-4 driving," she said. "I attributed it to getting old because I watched my dad falling asleep all the time."

She used to do office work for her husband, answering emails. Proudly, she earned a reputation for answering people ASAP. And then she suddenly stopped. She became forgetful of messages she'd read.

In 2019, she stopped working due to the symptoms.

Brook had a feeling that something was wrong with his wife and tried to set up appointments with a doctor, but without insurance, most would not see them.

The Enhanced Premium Tax Credit

Denmon and many Americans who were stuck in a similar insurance gap caught a break when the Biden administration upped the Marketplace insurance enhanced premium tax credit due to the pandemic

In 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act increased subsidized payments and increased income limits so a household with an income up to 400% of the federal poverty line could qualify.

A KFF analysis shows that subsidized enrollment in the marketplace rose 106% from 2020 to 2024. In Florida, enrollment jumped by 134% since 2020, KFF data shows. Florida became the biggest purchaser of Marketplace insurance plans.

Submitted / Corin Denmon An MRI scan of Orlando resident Corin Denmon's brain. The left image shows a tumor— a frontal-lobe meningioma. The right image is her brain post-surgery.

Brook was able to finally enroll himself and Denmon.

With their new healthcare insurance plan, they got an appointment with a doctor and eventually an MRI.

"They called us in, and right away they were like, 'This is huge. I've never seen a tumor this big before," Denmon said.

In 2024, she was diagnosed with a frontal-lobe meningioma.

"It was affecting all my senses and my memory," she said.

Denmon underwent three surgeries in total to remove the tumor from behind her eyes and to address additional complications, including cerebral fluid leaking out of her nose.

submitted / Corin Denmon An MRI scan of Orlando resident Corin Denmon's brain shows the front-lobe meningioma tumor located behind her eyes.

She never saw the final bill. She knows the first surgery cost about $472,000. Her guess is the entire six-week stay with medications and other surgeries added up to over $1 million.

"If you don't have health insurance, and you can't do that, and your doctors won't see you, what do you do?" she asked.

Looking toward the healthcare future

It's been a long road to recovery for Denmon. She had a lingering, post-surgical pain in her head up until the end of last year.

She's doing better. Since the surgery, she has lost 145 pounds. She attributes the loss to watching what she eats—salads and couscous over fast food.

She keeps active with a newfound love for political activism, which keeps her up and moving, canvassing neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and protesting. Denmon is campaigning for those who prioritize healthcare, because she's scared she'll be without it again.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media An above table shot of Corin Denmon's "headquarters," where she organizes candidate information for the upcoming elections.

"My husband's making money now, and we already got downgraded last year to this year with a worse plan," she said.

Last year, the Trump Administration didn't renew the ACA enhanced premium tax credit. Back in January, the cost of ACA plans jumped 20 percent across the country. And in just a few months, KFF says another 15-percent median price jump is expected.

Denmon is afraid that next year they won't be able to afford insurance. That's why politicians like Rep. Angie Nixon appeal to Denmon.

Nixon has appealed to many for her views on healthcare.

"In the universal healthcare model that I am thinking of, they wouldn't have to have they wouldn't have to pay healthcare premium costs," Nixon said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Corin Denmon, of Orlando, standing over her "campaign headquarters," or her kitchen table, where she organizes pamphlets of all the candidates she supports. In recent years, Denmon discovered a newfound love for political activism, which keeps her up and moving, canvassing neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and protesting. Among her top priorities is healthcare, and supporting any candidate that makes healthcare part of their platform.

That's her long-term plan. Nixon's short-term plan, should she get elected, is to reintroduce the enhanced tax credit.

"If we re-establish the funding that was cut, we can demand that these insurance companies drive down their premium costs because it impacted not just the ACA marketplace; it impacted private insurers, too," she said.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody about her policies on healthcare, but she did not respond.

In 2025, Moody voted against an extension for the enhanced premium tax credit and voted in favor of reducing federal Medicaid spending. As for her healthcare priorities, Moody's website states that she would push for tougher penalties on health care fraudsters.

While trying to prevent or hunt down health care criminals does hypothetically benefit the taxpayer, Denmon thinks something more immediate needs to happen. And that's where she's placing her vote.

"I just want to survive," she said. "They've all let us crumble, everybody in power, even the ones that are saying the right things, and I know they have the best of intentions. You're not really fighting, in my opinion, because if you were, I don't think we would be here."

Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media