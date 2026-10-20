United Way to host inaugural suicide prevention town hall Saturday in Broward County

United Way Broward’s Coalition on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention and the Broward Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the inaugural Zero Suicide Broward County Town Hall on Saturday at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multipurpose Community Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

The free, public event will bring together mental health professionals, community leaders, advocates and residents to discuss suicide prevention, mental wellness and early intervention. Attendees will learn about available resources through educational sessions covering SafeTALK, Talk Saves Lives and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

The event will feature a panel moderated by Cassandra Evans of Broward County’s Community Partnerships Division. Panelists will include Dr. Francisco Isaza of 2-1-1 Broward and Paul Jaquith of the Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida. The discussion will focus on reducing stigma, increasing awareness and empowering community members to take an active role in suicide prevention.

Broward County's suicide death rate rose from 9.3 to 11.6 deaths per 100,000 residents between 2023 and 2024, according to the Florida Department of Health. Although the county's rate remains below Florida's statewide rate of 13.9 and the national rate of 13.7, it is higher than Miami-Dade County's rate of 8.6.