Wellington International announced the termination of its CEO following a battery complaint

Murray Kessler was fired last week from the top job at Wellington International, the company announced.

Its annual competition — the Winter Equestrian Festival — is Palm Beach County’s top sporting event. The annual competition consistently generates half a billion dollars in local economic impact.

Michael Stone, president of Wellington International, "will assume executive oversight of operations," according to the March 27 company statement.

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The event’s organizing body — Wellington International — says it terminated Kessler after a female employee accused the ex-CEO of sexual harassment and battery.

According to the company, they were made aware of the allegations against Kessler after the woman documented a complaint with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Feb. 17.

"Following notification of the incident, the company initiated an independent investigation within 24 hours, demonstrating its commitment to a thorough and objective review," company officials said. "Any reports or suggestions to the contrary are inaccurate."

PBSO reports the alleged incident occurred on Feb. 7 in the equestrian facility's VIP Lounge during part of the Winter Equestrian Festival.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the female victim told investigators she was sitting in a crouch position speaking with clients when Kessler approached her from behind. She said he he took hold of her hair and moved her head toward his crotch and held it there, so she was looking up at him.

In rejecting the victim's allegations, Kessler told the newspaper he would "vigorously defend his name and reputation."

PBSO has not filed any criminal charges against Kessler.