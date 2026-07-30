Florida Atlantic University student files lawsuit against fraternity over dangerous hazing practices

A Florida Atlantic University student recently filed a lawsuit against a fraternity he says subjected him to dangerous and humiliating hazing practices that landed him in the hospital.

The negligence lawsuit filed by 20-year-old Tyler Decowksi against the fraternity Delta Tau Delta seeks more than $50,000 in damages. The alleged hazing occurred when Decowski was a freshman at FAU in November of last year.

The suit alleges that members of the fraternity pressured him to drink excessive amounts of liquor that resulted in alcohol poisoning.

Decowski's attorney told the Palm Beach Post that he also suffered cuts to his wrist that required surgery and left permanent nerve damage to his right hand.

The fraternity was been banned from FAU for two years in 2015 in connection to other hazing allegations. The lawsuit cites a case in Arizona where an underage pledge at Northern Arizona’s Delta Tau Delta chapter died in January due to excessive alcohol consumption.

The civil case will go to trial in Palm Beach County in April.

READ MORE: Secret Service agent, 2 others face felony charges over brutal, violent fraternity hazing

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